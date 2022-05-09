HYVIA back to Hyvolution with Renault Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH

For the second consecutive year, HYVIA, the joint venture between Renault Group and Plug Power dedicated to hydrogen mobility, participates in the HyVolution tradeshow, the major event for hydrogen professionals in France and Europe, on May 11 and 12 (Paris Event Center - booth J22)

All HYVIA teams will be present again this year at this major event, HyVolution. Totally mobilized, we are on track to commercialize our next hydrogen vehicles from mid-2022, as illustrated by the inauguration of our plant last March in Flins in France, where we have started the assembly and testing of our fuel cells.” David Holderbach, CEO HYVIA

Renault Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH

The vehicle exhibited at HyVolution highlights on-board hydrogen technology.

The Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH is ideal for intensive professional use with a range of almost 250 km. It has been conceived for tailor-made conversions, such as a large volume van version of 20 m³ adapted to the transport of goods with a payload of up to 1,000 kg. Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH is equipped with a 30 kW fuel cell, a 33 kWh battery and tanks containing 3 kg of hydrogen (2 tanks of 1.5 kg) at 700 bars.

A fuel cell produced in the HYVIA plant in Flins, France

A unique prototype of an open fuel cell is also on display on our stand to illustrate how it works, its components and the associated flows: hydrogen, air, water and power, for increased range.

Inaugurated on March 15, 2022, the HYVIA plant in Flins assembles and tests these 30 kW fuel cells.

Based on advanced Plug Power technology, the power of the fuel cells offered by HYVIA will be adjustable according to usages.

At the end of 2022, the plant will also start the assembly of H2 refueling stations and the production of hydrogen with a first 1 MW electrolyzer.

HYVIA: A FULL ecosystem for hydrogen mobility

Equipped with this fuel cell, the HYVIA range of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles with zero CO2 emissions* offers an increased range of up to 500 km and a refueling time of 5 minutes. It includes a van version with a loading volume of 12 m³ (Master Van H2-TECH), a chassis cab version with a large volume of 20 m³ (Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH) and a minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers (Master City Bus H2-TECH).

In addition to hydrogen vehicles, HYVIA offers turnkey solutions: H2 refueling stations, production of decarbonated hydrogen, maintenance, and fleet management solutions.

Head office, engineering and R&D, plant, integration of hydrogen systems and vehicle production: HYVIA is based in France and is a major player in hydrogen in France, for marketing on European markets.

* When driving, neither CO2 nor other regulated air pollutants, in accordance with the WLTP certification.

SOURCE: Renault Group