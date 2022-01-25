Renault wins two awards at the 37th edition of the Festival Automobile International

Renault 5 Prototype voted 2022 Most Beautiful Concept Car, with more than 70% of votes

For another year running, the Festival Automobile International awards its Grand Prix. Last 3rd December 2021, a jury of 12 with members coming from a range of industries – automotives, media, architecture, and jewellery – met in Paris to review this year’s selection of creative and visionary projects and choose winners for each of the 14 prizes.

Two Renault projects in the running stood out. Renault 5 Prototype, the revisitation of the popular icon celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, was voted by the public 2022 Most Beautiful Concept Car. Renault SUITE N°4 concept car, designed especially for the 60th anniversary of 4L, was awarded the Jury’s Honourable Mention award.

“We are very proud of the two awards,” said Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director. “They acknowledge the hard work that the Renault Design teams are doing to shape the brand’s Nouvelle Vague.”

Renault 5 Prototype, Most Beautiful Concept Car

In 2022, the Festival Automobile International has reinveted its most renowned award, moving from the most beautiful car to the most beautiful concept car. Moreover, for the first time ever, the winner of this award was chosen directly by the public.

From 2nd December 2021 through to 16th January 2022, car enthusiasts voted online for their favourite concept car among the 10 shortlisted designs. Thanks to its crowd-pleasing neo-futuristic design, Renault 5 Prototype was elected ‘Plus Beau Concept Car de l’Année 2022’ (2022 Most Beautiful Concept Car) with more than 70% of the votes.

Renault 5 Prototype serves to highlight Renault’s commitment to making electric vehicles accessible throughout Europe. This concept car is a compact city car full of charm, that proples one of the brand’s icons into the future, with a modern all-electric touch.

“This award is further proof that Renault 5 is a icon of the past, the present, and soon also the future. We are happy to see that the prototype is being well received by both the press and the public, with the series production model set to be unveiled in 2024.” added Gilles Vidal.

Honourable mention for Renault SUITE N°4

Among the 14 Grand Prix, the Jury also awards a Honourable Mention to a vehicle, person, or company that they deep to be of particular interest.

This year, the ‘Mention Spéciale’ (Honourable Mention of the Jury) was awarded to Renault SUITE N°4, a concept car born from the collaboration between Renault and French designer, Mathieu Lehanneur, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Renault 4.

Renault SUITE N°4 is an original concept car inspired by the idea of a nomad hotel suite. The model features the same exterior dimensions and lines as the iconic model, but comes with a radical twist. The world of architecture and automtoives combine to create an open-air hotel room where the rear section and hatch are replaced by polycarbonate windows, the body is painted with a special finish to give it the mineral feel of cement, and the front grill is made in polished aluminium for a permanent effect of fluidity.

SOURCE: Renault