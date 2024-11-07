Renault UK partners with Octopus Energy to give customers a year’s free charging and access to money-saving tariffs

Customers ordering a Scenic E-Tech 100% electric or Megane E-tech 100% electric before December 16th 2024 are eligible to receive a credit equivalent to one year of driving*

Renault UK and Mobilize have partnered with Octopus Energy to offer drivers of its E-Tech 100% electric vehicles one year’s free driving*, plus access to the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff which could save customers hundreds of pounds a year* over a standard variable tariff**.

Retail customers ordering the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric or Megane E-Tech 100% electric before December 16th 2024 that sign-up for the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff will receive a one-off credit on their energy account. Equivalent to the cost of charging at the off-peak rate over 10,000 miles of driving, the credit is calculated using the vehicle’s typical efficiency and WLTP figures**.

The Mobilize Smart Charge app allows Renault electric vehicle owners to optimise the cost of charging their car at home while reducing their carbon footprint thanks to intelligent charging scheduling.

Mobilize Smart Charge determines the optimal charging schedule by considering grid capacity, the availability of renewable energy sources, electricity prices, and the user’s charging preferences (such as desired charge level and departure time). This flexibility is highly valued by energy market players. Consequently, users can save money on their electricity bills, demonstrating the financial benefits of being adaptable.

The Intelligent Octopus tariff uses electricity from 100% renewable sources*** and charges at a super cheap rate of 7 pence per kWh when smart charging your EV throughout the day or night. The home also benefits from this off-peak, guaranteeing six hours every night from 11.30pm to 5.30am. As a result, a customer charging a Renault Megane E-Tech 100% electric could save 70% a year* compared to a standard variable tariff.

Octopus Energy is the UK’s largest electricity supplier and works directly with vehicle manufacturers to deliver a smooth charging experience. The company powers over seven million UK homes and more than 60,000 businesses with 100% green electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Octopus’ innovative smart tariffs are enabled by its proprietary tech platform, Kraken, which manages 38 gigawatts in utility scale and domestic assets. Based on advanced data and machine learning capabilities, Kraken is optimising the charging of hundreds of thousands of EV batteries to help balance the grid, while providing cheap, green energy for customers.

Rosa Aguirre, Chief Operating Officer at Mobilize UK, said: “Our collaboration with Octopus Energy is a fantastic demonstration of two innovative brands coming together to advance smart charging technology. It is our ambition to help customers enjoy the very best electric vehicle experience, and the availability of the specifically designed tariff ensures that we provide an all-encompassing offering that merges award-winning electric vehicles with highly optimised charging solutions.”

Alex Schoch, Global Clean Tech Director at Octopus Energy, comments: “As more EVs hit the road, we want to give owners the chance to use the greenest energy when it’s at its cheapest. By working with Renault, even more drivers can access the most popular EV tariff in the UK and start becoming an active part of the cheap, green energy revolution.”

The introduction of the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff complements the other initiatives from Mobilize that are designed to support Renault customers with their EV ownership. These include both home charging and Charge Pass offers, ensuring customers enjoy an optimised, full electric vehicle ownership that is convenient, efficient and cost-effective, whether at home or on the road.

* Both the Standard Variable Tariff and Intelligent Octopus Go (IOG) calculation assume a 2,300kWh/year charging estimated annual consumption (EAC). This is based on the assumption that the driver will cover 10,000 miles/year using a Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric long range (87kWh usable battery capacity and real-life range of 379 miles).

Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric comfort range (60kWh usable battery capacity and real-life range of 260 miles). The IOG calculation assumes all charging is done via smart-charging (i.e. charged at the off-peak rate). The running cost quotes do not include the standing daily charges, and are VAT inclusive.

** Illustrative example for a Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric long range on the Octopus Intelligent Go tariff

0.230 kWh/mile (Car’s energy efficiency) x 10,000 (miles/year) = 2,300 kWh

2,300 kWh x 7pence (price of energy per kWh) = £161 (charging costs per year)

*** Green or 100% renewable energy is achieved by matching 100% of customer energy demand with renewable energy fed back into the grid. Find out more here.

