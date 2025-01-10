Renault Twingo E-Tech electric prototype : a modular, ingenious rebooted interior

At the Brussels Motor Show, Renault is revealing the interior of Twingo E-Tech electric prototype, the show car previewing the future Twingo set to arrive on the market in 2026

A rebooted interior for Twingo E-Tech electric prototype

At the Brussels Motor Show, Renault is revealing the interior of Twingo E-Tech electric prototype, a show car previewing the design approach of the future production vehicle, set to go on sale in 2026. True to the spirit of the first generation with its spacious and functional layout, the interior revisits the iconic features of the first Twingo.

Modern and functional in every way

The dashboard of Twingo E-Tech electric prototype, which is airy, cylindrical and suspended is both attractive and functional. It is an eminently modern vehicle with a 7-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.1-inch central multimedia screen. As well as providing connectivity, these features add a fresh, dynamic touch to the onboard experience, with their original graphics. Sitting alongside the three buttons for the air conditioning, the red hazard warning lights button in a translucent bubble stands out visually, evoking memories of the first Twingo.

Every aspect of the interior is designed to make life easier: the streamlined layout includes easily accessible stowage, with spaces under the dashboard and the two front seats to store bags and everyday objects, and a flat space under the cylinder, running the width of the cabin, that allows passengers to keep a book, their phone or even their sunglasses within easy reach.

Exploring new concepts in upholstery and materials

The original upholstery of Twingo E-Tech electric prototype is inspired by the colourful patterns of the first-generation model. It matches the exterior body colour, with subtle touches on the front door panels and on the dashboard facing the passenger. Given that show cars are an opportunity to explore and test new ideas, the vehicle’s floor is made of tinted cork, a material that is both resistant and durable.

Comfort and modularity

Twingo’s DNA is rooted in its ability to adapt easily to everyday needs. Reflecting this, the rear bench of Twingo E-Tech electric prototype slides and folds in two 50/50 sections, adapting to every situation. Whether the aim is to maximise legroom, carry bulky objects or increase boot space, the car is designed for intuitive operation and optimal flexibility, with five doors for easy access.

With its generous rounded glass roof, the cabin of Twingo E-Tech electric prototype is bathed in natural light, bringing a sense of space.

Functional and creative details

The interior is designed to be attractive, practical and smart in every way, creating an experience that all the passengers can enjoy. Examples include the front headrest with a magnetic area for rear passengers to fix their phones, or an elastic strap that doubles as a map pocket to keep a water bottle close at hand. The seatback adjustment knob is inspired by skateboard wheels, in a nod to the urban environment of Twingo.

Observers will be curious to read the messages left by the designers around the cabin for future passengers. Their humour and creativity add a positive vibe.

A heritage rebooted

Presented to the general public for the first time at the Paris Motor Show, Twingo E-Tech electric prototype is a compact city car inspired by the first-generation model. Curving lines and modern detailing underline its mischievous character. With embossed LED headlamps giving it a cheery expressive look and the upbeat Twingo signature in the centre of the tailgate, it reinvents the spirit of Twingo spirit for a new, uncompromising urban era.

A show car of optimized exterior design

Show cars are an opportunity for Renault to present the design plans of future vehicles to the public. They also serve a practical purpose in allowing engineers to test and optimise the various features. For example, a number of changes have been made in terms of function and design since the show car was first unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2024. The lower part of the front end, for example, now conceals an air intake, the rear wheel arch extensions are smaller, and the black bumpers have been redesigned and printed in a honeycomb pattern using a 3D printer. In terms of appearance, the front door handles no longer have an illuminated surround, a quarterlight has been added near the rearview mirror and the shape of the rear lights has been changed. These developments illustrate Renault’s commitment to continuously fine-tuning the design and features of its vehicles throughout the development process.

Continuing a story that began over 30 years ago, Twingo E-Tech electric prototype is a show car designed on the AmpR Small platform, previewing the future production vehicle that will arrive on the market in 2026. Developed by Ampere in just two years, with the aim of achieving an entry price of less than € 20,000 for a vehicle produced in Europe, it confirms Renault’s ambition of making electric mobility more affordable, while complementing the other models in the E-Tech electric range: Renault 5, Renault 4, Megane and Scenic.

SOURCE: Renault