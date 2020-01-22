Renault Trucks to study the introduction of a reuse and recycling channel for heavy goods vehicle parts with Indra and the ADEME

To contribute to the circular economy and extend the service life of its products, Renault Trucks is launching, with Indra, a preliminary study into introducing a reuse and recycling channel for end-of-life heavy goods vehicle parts. This study is being conducted with the financial support of the ADEME.

Unlike for private or utility vehicles, there is currently no legal requirement in Europe to process and recycle heavy goods vehicles at the end of their service life or when they are no longer in use. With the specialist Indra Automobile Recycling and the ADEME Agency for the Environment and Energy Management, the truck manufacturer Renault Trucks is conducting a study aimed at identifying the key factors for success and the required criteria for implementing its own network for recycling heavy goods vehicles and distributing the resulting used parts.

The study will include an analysis of the situation for processing heavy goods vehicles that are no longer in use, as well as updating dismantling methods, which are key to setting up a recycling channel. It will also feature a detailed analysis of the potential market for the re-use of parts and recommendations on logistics flow and distribution schemes for these parts.

The results of this year-long study will set out the procedures for introducing a reuse and recycling channel for parts in France.

This approach is a continuation of the actions carried out by Renault Trucks to promote a circular economy, which include the conversion of used vehicles on the manufacturing site of Bourg-en-Bresse (Used Trucks Factory) and the remanufacturing activity of the Limoges plant.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks