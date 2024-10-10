Renault Trucks T, C and K Model Year 2025 – enhanced productivity and fuel efficiency

Renault Trucks announces the launch of its Model Year 2025 heavy-duty trucks onto the market

Renault Trucks announces the launch of its Model Year 2025 heavy-duty trucks onto the market. The new Renault Trucks T, T High, C and K models are designed to optimise energy performance, safety and driving comfort. Fuel consumption is reduced up to 3% compared to the previous generation, providing hauliers with increased productivity while reducing their environmental footprint.

Energy savings to minimise environmental impact and increase profitability

Following on from the introduction of the Turbo Compound two years ago, which delivers fuel savings of up to 10%, Renault Trucks is continuing to make its vehicles more energy efficient, with the 2025 heavy-duty models offering additional fuel savings of up to 3%.

The manufacturer has optimised various components of the powertrain, including in the engine, gearbox, and axles, as well as the fitting of class A+ tyres as standard.

Additionally, the Renault Trucks T, T High, and Renault Trucks E-Tech T models now feature cameras in place of rear-view mirrors, further improving aerodynamics and helping to cut fuel consumption. These rear-view cameras, housed in folding wings, are connected to two in-cab screens that display the environment around the vehicle and feature an infrared mode to facilitate night vision.

This system is also available as an option on Renault Trucks C, K and Renault Trucks E-Tech C models.

For long-distance applications, Renault Trucks offers a version optimised for fuel consumption, called the Renault Trucks T Smart Racer. Available on T and T High models, the Smart Racer combines a DE13 Turbo compound engine with the full range of fuel-saving options available. This results in 14% lower fuel consumption and 15%* lower CO2 emissions compared with a standard model.

Enhanced safety and driving comfort

The adjustable power steering system of the Model Year 2025 enhances vehicle stability at high speeds while offering more responsive steering at low speeds, making manoeuvring easier in urban and suburban environments. This system combines hydraulic power steering with an electric motor, using sensors to adjust the vehicle’s behaviour in real time based on the truck’s movements and the driver’s intentions.

A line-keeping system with corrective steering is also available. This returns the vehicle to its lane in the event of an unintentional deviation, as well as offering additional protection against blind spots, increasing the safety of the most vulnerable road users.

The high beam is activated automatically according to external conditions (weather, darkness, other road users), and complements the automatic low beam already available as standard on the previous generation of trucks from the manufacturer. For optimum visibility, additional working lamps can be fitted on the chassis or at the rear of the cab.

The Renault Trucks T, T High C, K ranges and the electric versions Renault Trucks E-Tech T, C model year 2025 are now available from the manufacturer’s network.

* Result obtained using VECTO, the Vehicle Energy Consumption Calculation Tool

SOURCE: Renault Trucks