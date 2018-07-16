Renault Trucks receives Ecovadis gold rating

Renault Trucks has been awarded a Gold rating for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by Ecovadis, an independent CSR assessment platform. Renault Trucks is now part of the top 5 percent of highest-rated companies.

French truck manufacturer Renault Trucks has been honored with the top award by Ecovadis, an independent body which specializes in rating the CSR performance of companies in 150 countries. Ecovadis analyses 190 purchasing categories and rates companies according to 21 indicators related to the Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Renault Trucks provided Ecovadis with the CSR data relating to its various activities in these categories and, in parallel, Ecovadis conducted a 360° audit based on external sources of information.

Renault Trucks owes its excellent score to a number of factors including the planned release of a range of electric vehicles to respond to air quality and urban noise concerns, the signature of a diversity and disability charter and the rules adopted by the company to fight corruption. Renault Trucks has joined the ranks of best in class.

Renault Trucks CSR Manager Julie Marconnet explains: “This Gold rating testifies to Renault Trucks’ commitment to sustainable development and rewards the company’s longstanding policy of tangible action in the economic, social and environmental sphere. Our customers trust this rating to give a true reflection of the level of commitment of their suppliers. It also helps us benchmark our progress and strive to continually raise our standards.”

