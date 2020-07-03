Renault Trucks is building its network for recycling and reusing truck parts with Indra

Renault Trucks is stepping up its transition to a circular economy and is developing a network with Indra for recycling and reusing truck parts. The two partners are carrying out a one-year preliminary study, the conclusions of which will be delivered in the autumn.

Renault Trucks President Bruno Blin and Loïc Bey-Rozet, the Executive Director of Indra Automobile Recycling, signed a letter of intent on 2 July 2020 setting out the terms of collaboration between the truck manufacturer and the automotive recycling specialist for the creation of a network for the recycling, reuse and recovery of truck parts. The two partners are completing a one-year study, conducted with financial support from the ADEME and the assistance of CIDER Engineering, an Indra partner specialised in dismantling heavy equipment.

The study aims to identify the key success factors and criteria needed to establish this type of commercially-oriented network. A detailed analysis of the market, distribution schemes and methods for dismantling trucks will enable the manufacturer and the vehicle recycling specialist to draw up positive conclusions, which will then be submitted to the ADEME in October 2020.

From July 2020, Renault Trucks and Indra Automobile Recycling will start recycling trucks on a larger scale. Five Indra Automobile Recycling centres will be taking in 15 Renault Trucks vehicles for dismantling this summer.

After cleaning and referencing, the parts will be offered to customers through the Renault Trucks repairer and dealer network. The remaining material from dismantling will be recycled. Between now and the end of the year, around a hundred trucks will be dismantled at Indra Automobile Recycling centres and at Renault Trucks dealerships and branches, then recycled.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks