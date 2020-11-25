Renault Trucks and Carlsberg Group together towards carbon neutral distribution

On Tuesday, 24[th] of November, 2020, in Rheinfelden, Switzerland, Bruno Blin, President of the Volvo Group subsidiary Renault Trucks, handed over the keys of a D Wide Z.E. to Thomas Amstutz, CEO of Feldschlösschen, a subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group. The vehicle is the first one to be delivered from the historic order consisting of twenty 26-tonne Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. vehicles that will operate in Feldschlösschen’s daily business. Through the use of electric trucks, the Carlsberg Group and Feldschlösschen show that carbon neutral distribution can be achieved.

Last February, Renault Trucks took a key step towards transforming urban transport by announcing the signing of a historic contract with the Carlsberg Group for the delivery of twenty D Wide Z.E. 26-ton trucks. Bruno Blin, President of the Volvo Group subsidiary Renault Trucks, today handed Thomas Amstutz, CEO of Feldschlösschen, the keys to a D Wide Z.E., the first vehicle of the order for twenty fully-electric trucks placed by the Swiss brewery.

“I’m convinced that electric mobility is the solution when it comes to environmental and climate issues, both for ourselves and for future generations,” declared Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks. “I’m delighted that Renault Trucks is supporting Feldschlösschen and Carlsberg, a pioneering group when it comes to investing in electric technology. The transportation industry is experiencing a major shift. Our industry is set to change more in the next ten years than it has over the past century and through this partnership Carlsberg and Renault Trucks are showing the way forward.”

Thomas Amstutz, CEO of Feldschlösschen, continues: “We are proud to see our pioneering work with electric trucks, which began several years ago now, finally paying off. We are the first company in Switzerland and even Europe to use these environmentally friendly trucks for beverage transport. Our ambition is to take on a leading role not only in the development of beers and beverages, but also in beverage logistics and climate protection.”

Indeed, Feldschlösschen and the Carlsberg Group, which are strongly committed to environmental protection and reducing global warming, are systematically pursuing the objectives of their ‘Together Towards ZERO’ sustainability strategy and aim to reach a CO2-neutral distribution. To help Feldschlösschen achieve these objectives they will use renewable electricity for the last few miles and rail transport for long distances.

Renault Trucks electric vehicles, a comprehensive zero-emission range

Renault Trucks provides a comprehensive range of fully-electric vehicles from 3.1 to 26 tons. Hauliers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint can acquire a 100% electric truck for immediate use.

Electric vehicles respect air quality by emitting neither CO2 nor NOx (nitrogen oxide) when in use. They can be driven regardless of any restrictions put in place by municipalities, even during periods of peak pollution. As they are silent, they can be used in city centres at night, thereby respecting the sleep of local residents and helping traffic flow more freely during the day.

Renault Trucks is currently one of the first industrial vehicle manufacturers to produce series electric trucks in its Normandy factory at Blainville-sur-Orne.

SOURCE: Volvo Group