Renault Trucks, a long-standing industrial player in France, announces the building of a new R&D centre in Lyon to prepare for the future: a 33 million euros investment

Renault Trucks, a French manufacturer based in the Lyon area, is building a new ecologically responsible R&D centre in Saint-Priest. It will extend over 11,300 sqm and should open in the first half of 2021.

This major project will further raise the reputation of the Lyon site, the Volvo group’s second largest R&D centre.

This centre is part of an ambitious 5-year building programme launched by Renault Trucks and the Volvo Group. The goal is to prepare the brand for innovations and bring the company’s expertise together in one place, under the best possible conditions.The various departments will all work hand-in-hand in a completely redesigned and reorganised building to develop projects for the Renault Trucks and other brands of the group.

Proximity, knowledge sharing, fluidity: the pillars of a new, more competitive organization

In order to create synergies, boost innovation, and ensure the success of the next Renault Trucks and group product ranges, the new R&D centre in Saint Priest will house more than 1,000 experts (out of the 1,400 engineers at the Lyon site). This will make it one of the 10 biggest research and development centres in France. Engineers and researchers will work alongside Purchasing teams. The purpose is to facilitate interactions between employees and accelerate the realisation of development projects for future trucks.

A completely new approach to the organisation of the three-story building will foster cross-sectoral cooperation between teams, which is critical to the success of projects and innovations produced for the brand.From offices to open spaces to creative areas, the entire building has been designed to promote innovation and knowledge sharing.

Eco-design, well-being at work, and cost optimisation: 100% made in lyon

The new building will be built by the firm ARCHIGROUP, backed by a sustainable development expert (ETAMINE). It will consume 25% less energy than required by French law. The new centre is being designed in accordance with the most recent, strictest recommendations under the High Quality Environmental standard (NF HQE Environmental Certification for Sustainable Buildings).

In order to optimise the €33 million investment to build this project, its entire lifecycle was taken into account, including not only purchasing costs, but maintenance, energy, consumables, and waste management as well.

The launch of 2 years of work!

This new R&D centre will begin construction in the summer of 2019, and is the reflection of an innovative manufacturer committed to efficiency and sustainability. Delivery is expected in the first half of 2021!

SOURCE: Renault Trucks