Renault: Transform your journeys into literary adventures with Nextory and Renault

Renault expands its in-car entertainment offering by integrating Nextory into the catalog of applications for its connected vehicles equipped with the openR link multimedia system.

Nextory, one of the European leaders in audiobook streaming, offers hundreds of thousands of ebooks and audiobooks in each respective market, with the addition of magazines in France, Sweden, and Spain. Additionally, Nextory offers selected newspapers in France. Users thus have access to ebooks and audiobooks across all categories and genres—including a wide selection of children’s books.

With more than 50 onboard applications, Renault aims to continuously offer more customization and benefits to its customers by constantly enriching the onboard experience through new collaborations with technology companies that are experts in their fields. Drivers and passengers can thus enjoy a wide range of interactive and fun entertainment, making journeys more enjoyable and exciting.

Nextory’s content is accessible anytime and anywhere on tablets and smartphones. The integration of the app into Renault’s multimedia system now allows users to extend their listening experience into their car with audiobooks and the possibility to enjoy ebook content via smartphone and tablet. Nextory users can now access their account in their Renault vehicle equipped with the openR link system. New subscribers can benefit from a Renault subscription offer at a preferential rate of € 6.99 instead of € 9.99.

The Nextory application is available in France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and Austria.

SOURCE: Renault