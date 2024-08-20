Renault Symbioz: onboard the family voiture à vivre

Sized for advanced versatility (4.41m long, 1.79m wide, 2.64m wheelbase) with a moderate weight (from 1,423 to 1,476 kg depending on trim) for efficiency and urban agility

Symbioz is part of a long line of family voitures à vivre by Renault. This compact, versatile model delivers the best of the brand in the C segment in terms of design, modular space, load volume, connectivity and efficiency. Designed for both families and businesses, Symbioz completes Renault’s compact range, bringing customers an even wider choice of vehicles.

The versatile C-segment voiture à vivre

Proportions that immediately catch the eye. A versatile family model, Renault Symbioz succeeds in accommodating five adults in a comfortable cabin of moderate exterior dimensions. Positioned between Captur and Austral, it is 4.41m long and 1.79m wide with a wheelbase of 2.64m. An ideal size for both business and family use, particularly in urban areas. An environment where its 360° Around View Camera and front, rear and side parking sensors are particularly useful.

Renault Symbioz is compact on the outside and generous on the inside. The sophisticated Iconic finish is on a par with the best in the C segment. Its colours and materials give it a distinctive, modern look, setting it apart from other vehicles in the range. The wide-mesh upholstery fabric, for example, features a fragment of the diamond logo on the backs of the front seats. The top section of the dashboard features a brushed aluminium finish, while the lower section is finished in TEP with visible top-stitching.

With its sporty look, the Esprit Alpine level trim features High Gloss Black window surrounds, special 19-inch wheels (225/45R19 tyres), an aerodynamic splitter and front and rear skid plates with Slate Grey matt paintwork.

Renault Symbioz also gains best-in-class boot space. With the rear bench designed to slide over 16 cm, the load volume can be varied as required from 492 litres to 624 litres, and up to 1,582 litres with the rear bench seat folded down. This creates a load length of 1.68m.

The boot has no lip and a flat floor, making it easy to load. It is also easily accessible. The driver can open or close the power tailgate using the electric button on the boot, the hands-free card or simply by swiping a foot under the sensor on the rear bumper.

Symbioz weighs in at under 1,500 kg (from 1,423 to 1,476 kg) and stands just 1.57m tall. These features contribute to the excellent efficiency of the E-Tech hybrid 145 engine.

The best of Renault technology already acclaimed further up the market

Renault Symbioz ships with a full array of high-tech equipment, including the Solarbay tinted glass roof. AmpliSky” technology opacifies segments of the glass surface on demand by displacing molecules induced by an electric field (PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technology). The OpenR Link multimedia system with Google built-in features a 10.4 inch vertical touchscreen as standard on all versions and a 10.3 inch speedometer display. It provides the best of Google services with Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play catalogue (giving access to over 50 apps) to make every journey easier, guaranteeing an experience as intuitive as with a smartphone.

With its new electronic architecture, Symbioz is on a par with the best for active and passive safety. It includes 29 driving aids, including rear automatic emergency braking. Drivers gain new-generation driving aids, such as Active Driver Assist, for Level 2 autonomous driving, and Predictive Hybrid Driving (with the hybrid powertrain), which optimises efficiency by maximising the use of electrical energy while driving.

The European GSR2 (General Safety Regulation) standard requires some driving aids (ADAS) to be activated by default every time the car is started. For this purpose, a new function to the left of the steering wheel – My Safety Switch – lets drivers activate or deactivate their preferred settings for five ADAS at the same time, at the touch of a button.

Test drive Renault Symbioz: versatility and efficiency

Renault Symbioz is available to test drive with the 145 bhp E-Tech hybrid powertrain. This powertrain offers the comfort and silence of electric driving in the city, without the charging constraints. With its moderate weight, aerodynamic design and excellent E-Tech technology, Symbioz consumes just 4.7 litres/100 km over a WLTP cycle with CO 2 emissions of 105g/km. This level of efficiency delivers a range of up to 1 000 kilometres.

The new E-Save function, which is activated by a button on the dashboard to the left of the wheel, maintains battery charge at 40 % minimum. This ensures optimum performance when the vehicle needs more power, for driving uphill, for example.

Renault Symbioz features MacPherson suspension at the front and a semi-rigid axle at the rear. The force-velocity settings of the shock absorbers and the drivetrain geometry deliver greater control over body movements. The power steering is calibrated for a faster response. For an upmarket look in keeping with the refined interior, the Iconic finish ships with special wheels and 19-inch tyres (Michelin 225/45R19). All these drivetrain features contribute to both driving pleasure and onboard comfort.

Developed to improve traction, the Extended Grip function (available depending on the country, optional with the 145 bhp E-Tech hybrid engine, only with 18-inch tyres) also contributes to the versatility of Renault Symbioz. Two specific modes (Snow and All-terrain) can be activated, depending on driving conditions. Thanks to the Extended Grip system and the ground clearance of 169 mm, Symbioz is at ease in the city and off the beaten track.

Accounting for 39% share of the European market, the C segment is the biggest. To meet the needs of a broad customer base, Renault launched a major product offensive in the C and D segments in 2021, involving the roll-out of seven complementary vehicles by 2025, all available in 100% electric E-Tech or hybrid E-Tech versions. Renault Symbioz completes the entry-level range on the C-segment. It has all the qualities necessary to appeal to both families and businesses looking for a level of electrification, while keeping TCO on a tight rein.

Built at the Valladolid plant, Renault Symbioz is available in three levels of trim, Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic. It went on sale in several European countries on 22 May with the E-Tech hybrid 145 powertrain. The first vehicles are scheduled for delivery from early September 2024.

The Evolution trim level and internal combustion engines will be available to order at a later date.

SOURCE: Renault