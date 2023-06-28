Renault premieres electrifying line-up at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Renault is set to electrify the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb, demonstrating the acclaimed Renault R5 Turbo 3E next month

Renault has selected a show-stopping selection of electrified cars to wow the crowds at this year’s sell-out Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For the first time in the UK, the Renault R5 Turbo 3E will showcase its motorsport credentials up the 1.16-mile Hill throughout the four-day event. The Renault R5 Turbo 3E will be driven by Yvan Muller.

Identified by its wide-flared carbon-fibre bodywork, racing-derived slick tyres, and aggressive aerodynamics, the R5 Turbo 3E pays homage to the rally-ready R5 Turbo 2, which turns 40 this year. Born to drift and using its two rear-mounted electric motors generating 380hp and 700Nm of torque, it’s likely the R5 Turbo 3E will leave an impression on showgoers as well as plenty of rubber on the Duke of Richmond’s famous driveway.

For those who wish to get up close and personal with the brand’s present and future, Renault’s dedicated stand will play host to a selection of its electrified cars. Most notably, the Renault 5 Prototype will be on display ahead of the all-electric Renault 5’s launch in 2024. Electrified and made for modern drivers, the Renault 5 EV is built to have a new twist on the original, updating the iconic hatchback with a bold, contemporary look and an advanced pure-electric drivetrain.

It will be joined on the stand, in another UK debut, by the Renault 4EVER Trophy, a rugged, adventure-ready take on the iconic Renault 4 that echoes the original’s versatility with its suitability on both urban and rural roads alike.

Further demonstrating Renault’s rich heritage blended with a future twist, the stand will also play host to two exciting design concepts. The Renault 5 Diamant is French designer Pierre Gonalons’ restomod interpretation of the classic Renault 5 hatchback, with a fully-electric drivetrain, frosted paintwork, and gem-like headlights. It will be joined by the similarly electric “Mute the Hot Rod,” inspired by the record-setting hot rods of the 1940s and based on the 1924 Renault MT, whose striking form will take to the Hill on Thursday 13 July before returning to Renault’s static stand from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 July.

Returning to the present, the recently launched all new Renault Austral E-Tech full hybrid will be available for visitors to see in the metal and experience for themselves the generous cabin proportions, class-leading comfort, and premium digital experience on Renault’s stand. On sale now, the Austral E-Tech full hybrid will be showcasing its sporty and economic SUV credentials up the Hill all weekend.

Meanwhile, at Goodwood’s famed Electric Avenue display, Renault has been invited to display the Megane E-Tech 100% electric. Now a regular feature of the event, this dedicated area acts as a showcase for the latest in electrified innovations, and it’s here that visitors can learn about the Megane E-Tech 100% electric’s 280-mile range and choice of affordable ownership and subscription options, too. It will be driven in front of the crowds on Thursday 13 July, too.

The Festival of Speed runs over four days, from Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th July, set against the spectacular backdrop of Goodwood House in West Sussex.

SOURCE: Renault