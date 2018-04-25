Renault Mobility provides a car-sharing vehicle service to Ikea France

Renault MOBILITY and IKEA France have signed a partnership to offer consumers an innovative car rental solution 24 hours a day, 7 days a week1. Having set themselves the goal of offering 100% electric vehicles to the company’s consumers and customers by 2020, IKEA France and Renault are continuing to roll out new adapted, functional services at attractive prices that promote sustainable mobility.

The Renault MOBILITY self-service car rental service, which is debuting at the IKEA Paris-Villiers store, will gradually be rolled out to all IKEA stores2 in France by September 2018. In total, nearly 300 private and commercial vehicles (Trafic, Kangoo, Kangoo Z.E., ZOE) will be made available to the general public at the stores. Initially, the vehicles for hire will be both electric and ICE depending on the charging infrastructure available on-site. This will make way for an all-electric fleet by 2020.

Renault MOBILITY is already present throughout France with 180 self-service vehicle rental fleets available 24/7 both within the Renault network and at other locations in city centres, public parking lots and other sites. Thanks to the Renault MOBILITY mobile application, customers can benefit from an easy and fast rental service starting at €7 per hour3 (VAT included) depending on the vehicle rented (insurance and 100 km / 62 miles included). The immediate availability of the vehicles and the choice of pickup location – from the parking lot of an IKEA store or Renault MOBILITY fleet – will offer customers great service flexibility.

“With this new partnership, we are looking to provide consumers with a service that enhances our accessibility and complements our existing offer. Fast, easy to use and at an attractive price, this new rental service allows users to adopt a simple mode of transport with, eventually, a fleet comprising 100 per cent electric vehicles. This demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable way of life,” says Vicente Cubells, Director of Customer Relations at IKEA France.

“This partnership with IKEA France underlines the relevance of Renault MOBILITY’s car-sharing offer and is part of our Renault MOBILITY development strategy in France. This mobility solution, accessible to all, is based on a 100 per cent digital customer journey and the Renault network to guarantee our customers a high quality service,” explains Philippe Buros, Renault France Sales Director.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.