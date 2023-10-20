Renault Kangoo, a Japanese passion

For the past 14 years, Japan has been hosting the world's largest gathering of Renault Kangoo vehicles

“From Maubeuge with love”

Inaugurating the MPV segment with a unique, practical design and featuring a sliding side door for the first time, Kangoo quickly became a real success story, selling more than 4.4 million units and lasting for 25 years now in 50 countries around the world.

Since 1997, factory of Maubeuge, France, has been manufacturing Kangoo for the rest of the world, with particular attention paid to the vehicles that go to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Of all the countries that sell Kangoo, Japan is the one that celebrates the car in the most original way. The national craze for this vehicle quickly grew and, in 2009, fans decided to create a gathering to share their passion for the French car with as many people as possible.

And since the 1st edition with some hundreds of participants, it’s now more than 5,000 visitors who come to see the nearly 2,000 Kangoo models on show. Now in its 14th year, the Kangoo Jamboree is the biggest gathering of Renault Kangoo cars in the world.

The launch of this new edition was made official by the President of Renault Japan, Junpei OGAWA in the presence of Heinz-Jürgen LÖW, SVP, Renault LCV, Thierry PLANTEGENEST, Sales & Marketing Director, Renault LCV and Florent PICHEREAU, Kangoo Product launch Manager, Renault LCV.

At this occasion, new Renault Grand Kangoo and the new “Urban grey” limited series specifically developed for Japan were revealed to the public.

“It is an honour for me to take part in the 2023 Kangoo Jamboree and to reveal the New Renault Grand Kangoo to the Japanese public for the first time. I would like to thank all the fans who are taking part in this event and who are sharing their passion for Kangoo and the values of this vehicle: family, modularity, and innovation. I’m convinced that the 3rd generation will be just as popular as its predecessors and that we’ll continue to celebrate this vehicle at the Kangoo Jamboree!” Heinz-Jürgen LÖW, Renault brand SVP Light Commercial Vehicles

SOURCE: Renault