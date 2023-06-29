Renault Group upgrades its 2023 financial outlook

Given the current level of performance of the Group, which is above initial expectations, Renault Group upgrades its financial outlook for the full year 2023 and expects:

a Group operating margin between 7% and 8% (versus superior or equal to 6% previously)

an Automotive operational free cash flow superior or equal to €2.5 billion (versus superior or equal to €2 billion previously)

This improvement is mainly driven by the quality of the sales mix thanks to the success of our new launches and to our commercial policy focused on value.

Renault Group expects for the first half of 2023: