Renault Group, Douaisis Agglo and the EPF Hauts-de-France sign an agreement for the transfer of part of the Douai plant’s land

Renault Group today announced the sale of 148 hectares of land at its Douai plant to Douaisis Agglo and the Etablissement Public Foncier Nord (EFP). This agreement is part of the implementation of the new Renault Electricity entity announced on June 9th.

This land transaction will enable Renault ElectriCity to improve the compactness of its Douai site and to optimise the structural and operating costs of the new entity. The Douai plant, spread over 270 hectares, is the plant with the largest land area of the group in France. New standards of competitiveness in the automotive industry require the consolidation of facilities and the optimised use of each plot.

In agreement with the partners who signed the agreement, Renault Group undertakes to pay the full cost of rehabilitating the land that has been used for car production for almost 50 years.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday 15 June at the end of the DOUAISIS AGGLO community council meeting.

SOURCE: Renault Group