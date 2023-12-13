Renault begins to raise the curtain on its future Champs-Élysées flagship

A transformation is under way at the future Renault flagship on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, a global showcase for brand expertise in design and technology

Historic and strategic presence

A pioneer and a visionary, Renault was the first vehicle manufacturer to open a showcase on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in 1910. The idea was to welcome customers visiting the Paris Motor Show held at the nearby Grand Palais.

The Renault adventure is historically linked to the brand’s presence on the Champs-Élysées, from the first showroom at the turn of the 20th century to the Renault Pub in 1962 and L’Atelier Renault in 2000. The prestige and appeal of this address give it real meaning as a strategic symbol for the brand.

Following the renewal of the lease for a further 12 years, Renault decided to transform this iconic showroom on the most beautiful avenue in the world and support its plans to recreate the magic.

An international symbol of the brand, the site welcomes almost 1.8 million visitors a year on average. And today it is undergoing the fourth transformation in its history. The new signature showcase gives a contemporary twist to the pioneering concept adopted by the venue from the outset as a “living space”.

“The automotive sector is going through one of the biggest revolutions in its history, with the advent of electric vehicles, cutting-edge onboard technology, transformations in mobility, sustainability, and more. At Renault, we are proud to celebrate our 125 years of expertise and to share a vision of the car that is human, impassioned, international and modern . We see it as our role to be at the very centre of our customers’ lives. Being present on the Champs-Élysées, symbolising a nation open to the world, is a natural choice. And it’s a perfect illustration of how we see tomorrow’s car of the future: as an experience, an echo of the past and vision of the future, a shared concept inspiring a sense of wonder.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault brand

A multi-purpose living space

The renewal of this site, designed as a ‘testing ground’ for mobility solutions, is part of the sweeping transformation undertaken by the brand as part of the Renaulution strategic plan.

The main ambitions are to show the mobility of the future from a different perspective and to strengthen Renault’s unique relationship with its customers. The site will feature a permanent exhibition of 18 vehicles with an agora or meeting place at the centre, for conferences, rotating exhibitions and live broadcasts. Retail Renault Group1 will be hosting customised presentations and previews of its vehicles in Place des Libertés. It is currently planning to redeploy all its sites in central Paris by 2030. Customers will be able to finance, buy or lease a new or used vehicle on the spot. An after-sales service will also be available.

Visitors will also find the originals renault store with its range of brand merchandising, and a restaurant with a separate terrace that will be reopened to accommodate up to 154 guests (inside and out).

Finally, third parties will be able to book the building with all its constituent areas for private events.

A new place celebrated by a new name

When the exhibition and sales venue first opened their doors in 1910, the name referred simply to an address. However, subsequent names were all chosen to reflect the changing concepts expressed by the brand in each era.

In 1962, Europe saw the arrival of a revolutionary new concept, focusing on the brand and its image rather than on the products. The site became a meeting place for the brand, taking a more creative and expressive approach while remaining as modern and visionary as it was in 1910. This was Pub Renault, inspired by the French word ‘publicité’ (advertising) and the English word ‘pub’. The era of ‘cars for living’ was under way. In 2000, taking its inspiration from the industrial aesthetic of the 90s, the site was renamed L’Atelier Renault, reflecting the new advertising slogan “Renault, creator of cars”.

Today, Renault is reinventing the architecture and concept of the site once again. The brand’s future top-end showcase has another new name: le défilé Renault – the carwalk Renault™.

The new name refers to the brand’s expertise, reflecting the site’s ambition to be a place where people can meet and exchange ideas, where every visitor can be part of Renault’s ‘living’ show. The play on words in the name (carwalk) is a reference to haute couture fashion shows (catwalk).

The logo expresses a direct link with the site architecture and the organic, oval spiral in the centre, breaking with the codes of static displays.

Virtual technology to discover future reality

Pending the reopening of its future flagship, Renault has developed a digital twin with Publicis Sapient, a digital transformation consultancy. Located in a sophisticated virtual world, the digital twin offers infinite possibilities. While it is faithful to the concept developed by architect and designer Franklin Azzi, it nevertheless takes a few creative liberties, including a 14-storey spiral (carwalk) presenting 85 Renault models.

Retracing 125 years of brand history, this new virtual world takes visitors on an interactive journey, allowing them to walk around to see all the models, from the oldest to the most recent in the range (Megane E-Tech electric, Austral E-Tech full hybrid, Espace E-Tech full hybrid, New Clio, Prototype R5 E-Tech electric, 4ever Trophy E-Tech electric and Scenic Vision). A drop-down menu takes them directly to the vehicle of their choice.

Visitors can also take a sneak peek at the future restaurant and visit the shop the originals renault store to buy brand merchandise.

They can create their own personalised avatar and interact with other users via the public or private chat, or using the built-in microphone system.

The digital twin was developed using cutting-edge Pixel Streaming technology, backed by Unreal Engine. Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool, used to develop popular video games such as Fortnite. This technology makes it possible to create photoreal visuals and ultra-realistic immersive experiences.

The ambition of this digital twin is to become a home for all online communities, bringing the virtual experience to as many people as possible. The modular platform will gain further upgrades to engage users and create market opportunities in line with the brand’s web3 strategy.

“Renault is once again addressing the challenge of the dialogue between the real and the virtual. With this digital twin, we are confirming our position as technology leaders and pioneers in immersive experiences and digital services.” Arnaud Belloni, Global Chief Marketing Officer for the Renault Brand

The digital twin is now available all over the world on any device with an internet connection at thecarwalkrenault.com or with a QR code.

Several languages are available: French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and German.

A new era in a contemporary setting

Renault’s new showcase in the heart of Paris was made possible by Franklin Azzi, an internationally renowned French architect and designer. Renault selected his project for its close fit with the brand’s aesthetic and technical ambitions. Franklin Azzi took a global approach to the project, from design to completion, in terms of both the architectural proposal and his vision of an experiential customer journey.

Franklin Azzi works from his practice, set up in Paris in 2006. His cross-cutting style interweaves viewpoints and disciplines, for an approach to design and construction that is applicable to all scales and spaces. As a designer–builder, Franklin Azzi brings the same level of commitment to every design, from the biggest projects to the tiniest details, whether for public or private commission, in France or other countries.

As part of his work, Franklin Azzi gives new life to built heritage (Tour d’Argent restaurant; Temple), creates living and working spaces for the future (Messager, Toko, The Bureau), rethinks urban development while taking account of existing buildings (Halles Alstom in Nantes, Beaupassage for Emerige) and develops dismountable and mobile structures (the rooftop terrace at Galeries Lafayette). All these places reflect the same sustainable, contemporary approach, tailored to the needs of end users.

Franklin Azzi does not pursue a formal approach. His architecture is minimalist in its aesthetic and maximalist in its advanced functionalities and environmental quality, defending a return to ‘common sense’. Reflecting the architect’s capacity to create and innovate through re-use, the transformation of the Montparnasse Tower sums up Azzi’s vision of a city that is vertical, energy-efficient open and resilient. This project was conducted by La Nouvelle AOM (Franklin Azzi Architecture, Chartier Dalix Architectes and Hardel Le Bihan Architectes).

For Renault, Franklin Azzi designed 2,000 m² of exhibition space open to the public with a 170-metre loop forming an ascending path to the different levels. This architectural layout, which is also reflected in the logo, is a nod to the race track.

With its top-of-the-range designer furniture, understated materials, well designed lighting and transparent facade, the new site will mix contemporary and traditional styling. From 2025, visitors from France and other countries will to be able to experience the world of Renault in a completely new way, as part of an approach that is both open and personal.

“The objective is to create a living space, a, smooth, intuitive, and emotional experience marker that will reveal the brand and deliver an unmissable and unforgettable customer journey around an iconic site. The carwalk is the backbone of the project, creating a link not only between the various areas and programmes, but also between eras. As if on a timeline, the vehicles that have marked Renault’s history sit alongside those that will shape its future. The “big loop” is a high-tech functional concept that also has a poetic side. Taking the form of a “never-ending road” disappearing into the ceiling, it symbolises Renault’s ambition to go even further in its constant quest for innovation. This original architectural concept embodies the Group’s values of freedom, mobility and sustainability. It is a unique place that demonstrates the concept with strength and clarity, where everyone can experience the carwalk.” Franklin Azzi, architect and designer

Key figures: le défilé Renault – the carwalk Renault™

2,258 m² of floor space

of floor space 2,000 m² of exhibition space open to the public

of exhibition space open to the public 170 linear metres of carwalk

linear metres of carwalk 185 m² for the transparent facade

for the transparent facade Class 3 public access building

100% accessibility for PRM 2 (maximum gradient of 4%)

(maximum gradient of 4%) 5 visitor areas

1- Retail Renault Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renault Group

2- Person with Reduced Mobility

