Renault and She’s Electric partner to inform and empower women to make the switch to driving electric

Renault and female-founded start-up ‘She’s Electric’ today announced their partnership to empower and inspire women in the UK to switch to an electric vehicle with a weekend of live events

Renault and female-founded start-up ‘She’s Electric’ today announced their partnership to empower and inspire women in the UK to switch to an electric vehicle with a weekend of live events.

This July, She’s Electric will host test drive days in Worcester and Bath where guests will be able to get behind the wheel of the Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% Electric, winner of European Car of the Year 2024. With a range of up to 379 miles (WLTP) and providing all the practicality and connectivity that today’s modern families and drivers require, Renault’s latest pure-electric model is perfect for those who are looking for a superb blend of usability and style.

In addition to enjoying a tailored test drive experience of the all-electric crossover, She’s Electric guests will discover new brands to shop with, the opportunity to attend ‘Empowerment Panels’ where all things EV related will be discussed in a relaxed and friendly environment, and enjoy ‘She’s Unstoppable’ interviews with inspirational women.

The events are designed to help provide an answer to women’s car buying concerns. Women are poised to have more than 60% of the UK’s wealth by 2025, but getting them behind the wheel for a test drive is incredibly tough, with 70% not trusting car dealerships and 43% not trusting car brands, according to the Auto Trader No Driver Left Behind report.

The test drive initiative perfectly captures the focus of She’s Electric. The innovative start-up is a community of women brought together through entertaining, informative and empowering lifestyle experiences that harness their growing consumer power and support them to make sustainable choices – including making the switch to driving electric – with confidence.

Commenting on the partnership, Rebecca Day, Chief Executive Officer, She’s Electric, said “We are so excited to be working with Renault UK on our next She’s Electric events. It’s fantastic to see forward thinking brands acknowledging different purchase journeys and really embracing everything we are about – empowerment, stylish sustainability and good times with great people!”

Guillaume Sicard, Managing Director Renault UK, said: “Scenic has always been a gamechanger, and we are very excited that it is playing a key role in helping She’s Electric inform more women drivers about the benefits of switching to an electric vehicle. With the Scenic E-Tech 100% electric already a multi-award-winner – including European Car of the Year and the Erin Baker Award at the Auto Trader New Car Awards – and with an advanced specification that is as convenient as it is comprehensive, we are certain that whoever takes a test drive will be impressed.”

SOURCE: Renault