Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric brings a touch of Paris to London St. Pancras this summer

Historic Anglo-Franco rivalries will be celebrated at St Pancras International this summer, as visitors passing through the station are given the chance to explore the hotly anticipated new Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric in a culture-mixing display where England and France playfully collide.

From Monday July 22 to Sunday August 11, a small section of a Parisian cobbled street will be recreated on the main concourse of the famous London station. Parked at the curb will be the new Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric, adorned with a Union Jack on its roof, next to a British telephone box that has been given a Renault-themed makeover.

“It’s not easy to be a British icon. If you’re French,” it’ll remind passers-by, as they are invited to explore the new Renault 5’s contemporary design and innovative technology. Some will be offered the chance to take home a limited-edition scale model of the car, wearing the same patriotic livery.

David Isherwood, Marketing Director, Renault UK, said: “The original Renault 5 charmed the nation with its sense of fun and innovative style. Now the Renault 5 is back, reinvented to bring some excitement to the world of compact electric vehicles, and it’s keen to pick up its mantle as a cultural icon. For many people, this will be their first chance to see the new Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric before it arrives officially on our shores next year and get acquainted with its heart-winning design and cutting-edge technology.”

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric, faithful to the 2021 concept car, harks back to its glorious past while building on the enduring love-affair it shared with many. Yet it is also the epitome of modernity, from its all-electric AmpR small car platform through to its agile handling and innovative, new technology. With a driving range of up to 248 miles on a single charge (pending WLTP certification), the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is planned to arrive in the UK in Q1 2025. Customers eager to be among the first behind the wheel can R-Pass, for £150, to place their order 10 days before the general public.

SOURCE: Renault