Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric available from only £22,995 OTR

Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric will be available to order from January 2025 with prices starting from £22,995 OTR

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric, a modern reinvention of the iconic original designed to bring some sparkle to the world of small electric vehicles, will be priced from only £22,995 OTR when order books open in January 2025.

Available in three trim levels from launch – evolution, techno, and iconic five – and with a choice of two powertrains – 120hp urban range and 150hp comfort range – the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is fun to drive and fun to be around, with its heart-winning design and innovative touches such as the novel bonnet-mounted charging indicator and Reno, the helpful avatar.

The Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is filled with the latest technology, from its built-in Google services with EV-optimised navigation to its bi-directional functionality including vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities. With a choice of two battery sizes and a heat-pump as standard, it offers a driving range of up to 248* miles and can recharge to 80% in only 30 minutes*.

MODEL POWER (kW/hp) TORQUE (Nm) BATTERY CAPACITY (kWh) WLTP RANGE (miles) CONSUMPTION (kWh/62 miles) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric urban range 90/120 225 40 190* TBC 9.0 93 Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric comfort range 110/150 245 52 248* 14.9 7.9 93

Based on the next-generation AmpR Small platform, the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric is agile and exciting to drive, thanks to its optimised chassis and weight of only 1,449 kg. Yet despite its city-friendly proportions, the five door Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric offers comfortable seating for five as well as a practical 326-litre boot, complete with dedicated storage for charging cables.

The smiles continue in the interior of Renault 5, where denim upholstery, made from recycled materials, adds to the fun nature of the cabin on techno models, while the iconic five trim level introduces a blaze of colour with seats in heather yellow bearing a large printed ‘5’. This high-spec vintage design continues with the two-tier padded dashboard, while the cabin is brought fully up to date with its dual horizontal screens – a central 10.1-inch multimedia display, powered by the award-winning OpenR Link system with Google built-in, plus a colour, digital instrument panel facing the driver (7-inch on evolution, 10-inch on techno and iconic five).

A choice of body colours are available from launch, two of which – Pop Yellow! and Pop Green! – are reminiscent of iconic shades that were present in the 1970s catalogue, with an intense sparkle-effect. Other shades are available including Arctic White and Diamond Black, while Midnight Blue can be found as a two-tone option with the Diamond Black roof from techno trim. The two-tone option with the contrasting Diamond Black roof can be chosen on techno and iconic five. All models in the range wear 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as standard.

Up to 25 advanced driver safety assistance systems are available, many on a par with the best in the segment above, including rear occupant safe exit alert, active driver assist combining adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and lane centring assist, as well as blind spot monitoring and hands-free parking. A new feature – My Safety Shield – allows drivers to activate their preferred advanced driver safety assistance systems at the touch of a button.

Already a multi-award winner ahead of its official launch and having amassed several maximum five-star reviews from the automotive media, the Renault 5 E-Tech 100% electric will be available to order in January 2025 priced from £22,995 OTR.

Demonstrators will be available for test drive from March, with the first customer deliveries expected shortly afterwards.

SOURCE: Renault