Regarding speculative media reports on Nissan’s stance toward the Alliance

Recently, there have been speculative international media reports on Nissan’s stance towards the Alliance. Contrary to the assertions in the articles, Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the Alliance.

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors set up the Alliance Operating Board (AOB) in March 2019 as a foundation for continuous enhancement and underpinning for future success.

The AOB, which holds meetings on a monthly basis, has since been the sole body overseeing the operations and governance in the Alliance.

In November last year, the AOB members all agreed on programs to significantly enhance and accelerate the operational efficiency of the Alliance for the benefit of the member companies, including action plans to maximize the contribution of the Alliance to each company’s strategic plans and operating profit.

The Alliance is the source of Nissan’s competitiveness. Through the Alliance, to achieve sustainable and profitable growth, Nissan will look to continue delivering win-win results for all member companies.

SOURCE: Nissan