Record year: ŠKODA delivers 1.25 million vehicles worldwide in 2018

ŠKODA has achieved a record number of deliveries for the fifth consecutive year. The Czech manufacturer’s global deliveries rose by 4.4% to 1,253,700 vehicles in 2018 (2017: 1,200,500). The company recorded strong sales growth in Europe (826,800 vehicles, +4.9%) and in the growth markets of China (341,000 vehicles, +4.9%) and Russia (81,500 vehicles, +30.7%). The KODIAQ and KAROQ SUV models continue to be important growth drivers, and ŠKODA OCTAVIA remains the brand’s bestseller.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO Bernhard Maier says: “In 2018, we delivered more vehicles than ever before. This result demonstrates that the ŠKODA Strategy 2025 is effective; our product campaign is unfolding its power around the world. ŠKODA is growing sustainably and manageably despite the fact that 2018 presented numerous challenges for the entire industry, including the WLTP changeover. In 2019 we will continue our product campaign with several new models such as the SCALA, the production version of the VISION X and many more. At the same time, we are launching electromobility at ŠKODA this year with our first plug-in hybrid and the first all-electric car – a very special moment in our company’s 124-year history.”

Alain Favey, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “The sales record shows that we were able to inspire new customer groups for our vehicles in 2018 with our attractive, modern model range. A big thank you to all ŠKODA dealers – once again, they have performed excellently, making a significant contribution to the company’s success through their daily work.”