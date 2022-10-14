RCI Financial Services becomes Mobilize Financial Services UK

New name reflects strong relationship with the Renault Group brand dedicated to new mobilities, Mobilize

RCI Financial Services has been rebranded to Mobilize Financial Services UK, demonstrating its close relationship to new mobility brand Mobilize – supporting Renault Group’s strategy to go beyond the automotive industry.

Mobilize Financial Services UK will be the brand reference for Renault Group brands customers, including Renault, Dacia and Alpine who are looking for a complete range of services related to the usage of their cars. Nissan customers will also benefit from the same quality of services and products, through the Nissan Financial Services brand.

Alice Altemaire, CEO, Mobilize Financial Services UK, said: “Our rebrand to Mobilize Financial Services comes at a really exciting time as the market is shifting towards new, innovative services and digital customer journeys. All of these will allow customers to reduce their vehicle ownership costs while having access to greener mobility. It demonstrates how we, as a business, are continuously evolving keeping Mobilize Financial Services at the forefront of innovation in the UK.”

Mobilize Financial Services will continue striving for affordable, green mobility that fully embraces the evolving industry and environment.

Since the creation of Mobilize in January 2021 and the rebrand of RCI Bank and Services to Mobilize Financial Services in May 2022, the two brands have partnered to enhance development of new mobility solutions and offers tailored to our customers’ needs.

SOURCE: Renault Group