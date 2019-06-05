Rapide E set for UK public debut at fully charged live

After showcasing its performance credentials on the streets of Monaco ahead of the Formula E Monaco ePrix, Aston Martin’s first all-electric model – Rapide E – will be presented to the UK public for the first time at this weekend’s Fully Charged Live (7-9 June).

The event – taking place at Silverstone Race Circuit, Northamptonshire, UK – is a unique celebration of a variety of new and progressive technologies across both the automotive and energy sectors. Amongst the very first to experience Rapide E from the passenger seat was Fully Charged Show’s Jonny Smith and this weekend’s display will allow the channel’s viewers to get closer to this very special 155-limited edition model.

Spearheading Aston Martin’s move into the electric arena, Rapide E is powered by an 800V electrical architecture battery – encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar casing – with a 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells. This bespoke battery pack lies where the original 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank were located, with the 800V system allowing for more efficient charging and greatly improved thermal characteristics over existing electrical architectures. This battery system powers two rear mounted electric motors producing a combined target output of just over 610PS and a colossal 950Nm of torque.

Hosted in the iconic Silverstone Wing complex, Rapide E will also be joined by the ingenious DB6 Volante Mk ll EV Concept, developed by the luxury British brand’s heritage division Aston Martin Works, Newport Pagnell. The model, which was also experienced by Fully Charged Show’s very own Smith earlier this year (Fully Charged Show – DB6 Volante Mk ll), will provide guests with an insight into the future of heritage motoring. Opening the door to for interchangeable EV and conventional powertrains, owners will continue to be able to drive their timeless classics, regardless of inner-city regulations.

Speaking ahead of the event, Aston Martin Vehicle Line Director John Caress said, “We showcased Rapide E for the first time in Shanghai and we proved what Rapide E can do on the track in Monaco. However, I am now incredibly pleased to be able to display Aston Martin’s first all-electric model here in the UK for the first time this weekend at Fully Charged Live. This event not only highlights the level of interest in alternative technologies within the automotive industry, but also across a broader spectrum, and Rapide E embodies our interpretation of how a luxury sportscar can fit within that world. Electrification is key to Aston Martin Lagonda’s future and we look forward to showcasing the luxury brand’s first step in this direction”.

SOURCE: Aston Martin