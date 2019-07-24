Ram, Dodge pace FCA US to industry-best surge in 2019 J.D. Power APEAL Study™

Ram jumps 26 points vs. 2018 score – greatest improvement by any brand in study

FCA US up 20 points from 2018

Dodge ranks right behind Ram among 18 mass-market nameplates

Dodge Challenger tops Midsize Sporty Car category

Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango make podium

Ram and Dodge finish 1-2 among mass-market brands, helping FCA US LLC achieve the greatest year-over-year improvement of any auto maker in the 2019 J.D. Power Automotive Performance Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.

In addition, Ram records the largest uptick among any of the 33 brands in the annual study, which measures the emotional attachment customers develop for their vehicles.

“These outcomes validate our continuing focus on the voice of the customer,” says Mark Champine, Head of Quality, FCA North America. “We have listened, and we are still listening – more intently than ever.”

Ram, FCA’s high-volume truck line, tops the 18-brand mass-market category with 851 out of a possible 1,000 points. That’s a 26-point hike from 2018; no brand matches or exceeds that level of improvement.

Dodge follows closely with 848 points, boosted by the performance of three storied models.

For the second time in three years, the Dodge Challenger earns bragging rights in the highly competitive Midsize Sporty Car category. The Challenger topped the same category in this year’s J.D. Power Initial Quality Study™.

Holding down second spot in the Midsize SUV and Large Car categories, respectively, are the Dodge Durango and Dodge Charger.

The Chrysler Pacifica earns runner-up honors among minivans.

Overall, FCA jumps five places to seventh, compared with its 2018 APEAL performance. That’s also good for second place among mass-market auto makers.

The Company’s total score of 830 marks a 20-point year-over-year improvement – greatest of any auto maker in this year’s study. It also exceeds the industry averages for both mass-market and premium-market auto makers.

The J.D. APEAL Study evaluates customer feedback on 77 vehicle attributes, from throttle response to seating comfort.

SOURCE: FCA