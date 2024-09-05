R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto: The iconic Renault 17 becomes a stylish restomod by Ora Ïto

Since 2021, Renault has taken part in several collaborations with contemporary designers, creating original and innovative concepts that take a fresh look at its exceptional heritage

Unique collaborations that take a fresh look at iconic models

Since 2021, Renault has presented a number of unique creative projects that take a fresh look at its exceptional heritage and the emblematic models that are now part of popular culture. These projects bear testimony to the brand’s ability to fuse heritage, design and innovation, while also creating a unique playground with huge scope of expression for contemporary designers. Renault has now called on the creative talents of Ora Ïto, one of the most avant-garde designers of his generation, to reinvent the aesthetics of Renault 17, creating a bold and modern take on this historic car.

R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto: the fourth collaboration in four years In 2021, as part of the celebrations for the sixtieth anniversary of Renault 4, the brand asked designer Mathieu Lehanneur to reinvent its iconic vehicle. The result was SUITE N°4, an original concept resembling a nomadic hotel suite. read the PR In 2022, Renault teamed up with designer Pierre Gonalons to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of R5 with an amazing electric show car, the 5 Diamant prototype. A fresh take on the essential city car. read the PR In 2023, Renault presented the Twingo electric show car created by renowned Dutch designer and artist Sabine Marcelis. read the PR This year, Renault is presenting an original collaboration between the brand’s designers and Ora Ïto. Their brief was to create a unique restomod show car based on the legendary Renault 17.

“Revisiting an iconic vehicle like Renault 17 was a particularly exciting challenge. Working alongside Renault, I was able to articulate my artistic vision to create a sculpture in my own image.” Ora Ïto, Designer

“R17 restomod, reinterpreted by Ora Ito, aligns perfectly with our approach to uniting heritage and innovation. R17 was part of pop culture, an icon of the 1970s with its avant-garde design and bold personality. This project celebrates Renault’s original iconic design while giving it a contemporary twist with new features to create an experience that transcends the generations. At Renault, we are proud to collaborate with bold talented designers such as Ora Ïto, to reinvent our iconic models while remaining true to the spirit of the brand.” Arnaud Belloni, Chief Branding Officer & VP, Renault Brand

Renault 17: a sports coupé of avant-garde design

Launched in 1971, Renault 17 epitomised the idealistic outlook of the 1970s. A sporty coupé of clean lines, available as a 4-seater coupé or a convertible, it perfectly reflected the spirit of the time, with its looks and performance. A front-wheel drive with a longitudinal engine, subsequently available with fuel injection, and a range of active and passive safety features, Renault 17 was both high-tech and elegant, with its angular lines and an interior styled for demanding customers. Over 92,000 units were built between 1971 and 1979.

Ora Ïto: contemporary design with simplexity

R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto is a unique model and not the forerunner for a future production vehicle. Styled as a restomod by Ora Ïto, it was developed in collaboration with Renault’s Design team.

“With Sandeep (Bhambra) and Gilles (Vidal), we worked on a theme that was retro-futuristic, almost cinematic. I wanted to drape Renault 17 in a second skin, showcasing the design while giving it a more contemporary look in terms of flow, dynamics and rationality through my own approach to design and my own signature: simplexity. I wanted to simplify the more complex aspects.” Ora Ïto

A leading figure in contemporary design, France’s Ora Ïto is a child of the 1970s. Revealed by his avant-garde creations and bold approach, Ora Ïto made his name by hacking leading brands with his digital products. A firm believer in simplexity, a mix of simplicity and complexity, he is a pop culture phenomenon in his own right, taking part in prestigious collaborations and picking up awards around the world. R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto is his first joint project with Renault.

While reflecting the history and integrity of Renault 17, the show car is also a restomod, combining the classic charm of the original with the technologies and materials of today. This revolutionary approach unlocks synergies between past and present, creating a modern experience without losing sight of the spirit of Renault 17.

A retro-futuristic, elegant and stylish version of R17

A two-door coupé with a tailgate, Renault 17 featured a sporty design accentuated by four round headlamps, frameless doors, a body with no central pillar, fully opening rear side windows and second quarter windows with louvers.

Based on the monocoque structure of the original, R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto has the same cabin, doors, windows, glazing, seals and underbody.

The body is 17 cm wider for better roadholding. The design of the wings and wheels give it a look that is both spectacular and elegant.

R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto is very much a modern vehicle. The headlamps take the form of four rectangular modules with rounded corners, while the rear lights forming a single strip. It also features an all-electric 270 hp powertrain at the rear.

The carbon fibre chassis with its flush lines keeps the weight down to just 1.4 tonnes. The Galactic Brown body colour is an original shade developed specially for the show car.

R17 boasted all the interior features of a true tourer, with its specific driving position, comfortable seats, full range of equipment and meticulous finish. The restomod version maintains the original standards of comfort, while making a number of changes to the dashboard and centre console. The seats have been redesigned around the original “petal” structure, with new upholstery inspired by the world of interior design: a heathered satin in fine Merino wool for the brown fabric and a delicate lightweight wool bouclé that is both long and thick, for the beige fabric. As a contemporary vehicle, R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto features a central screen with the current Renault graphic environment and four small geometric screens behind the steering wheel, inspired by the dials of the original model.

“We kept the most distinctive design features of Renault 17, starting with the front end. My aim was to add stye and flow, but without altering the character of R17. You can still see the original Renault 17 and its sports coupé looks. I wanted to add my own design codes, accentuating some of the characteristics with a futuristic touch to give them a more timeless look. This is what I did with the wheels, for example. My signature is also visible inside the car. We teleported Renault 17 into the future, making a few subtle changes that give it a whole new look. Our key phrase was: ‘a detail is not a detail’. There is a certain ambivalence in that it is not intended to be taken entirely at face value. We were also aiming for a lighthearted touch. Renault has a strong identity and I like that. You recognise a Renault when you see one, and this restomod is no exception to the rule.” Ora Ïto

“Creating a new artistic take on R17 threw open a huge field of exploration, giving us the opportunity to come up with something unexpected and memorable. The creative dialogue between Ora Ïto and our Design team maintains the body lines and spirit of the original R17 while giving it a minimalist, ultra-contemporary look. Inside the car, the main features of R17 are given a new twist through the creative vision of Ora Ïto. The style of the geometric lines and shapes takes passengers into the comfortable world of interior design and furnishings.” Sandeep Bhambra, Chief Designer Concept Cars Renault.

R17 electric restomod x Ora Ïto is on show at Maison5 (Paris) until 11 September. This unique prototype will then be presented at the Chantilly Arts & Elegant Richard Mille competition from 12 to 15 September, before being exhibited on the Renault stand at the Paris Motor Show from 14 to 20 October.

SOURCE: Renault