Qualcomm brings industry-leading AI innovations and broad collaborations to CES 2025 across PC, automotive, smart home and enterprises

Spotlight on bringing edge AI across devices and computing spaces, including PC, automotive, smart home and into enterprises broadly, with global ecosystem partners at the show

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced a host of industry-leading AI innovations at CES 2025, showcasing how the company is driving the transformation of user experiences across diverse device categories, including PCs, automobiles, smart homes and into enterprises.

“AI is creating a generational shift in technology. In 2025, we will continue to see AI processing move to the edge, enabling and enhancing AI-first experiences,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm. “As a leader in AI at the edge, Qualcomm, along with our broad ecosystem partners, is bringing AI-first experiences to consumers and enterprises across a multitude of devices. We are excited to showcase how on-device AI will become the next UI, transforming experiences in PCs, automotive, smart homes, and more at CES 2025.”

Snapdragon X Series expands and redefines the PC category

The company unveiled the Snapdragon® X platform, the fourth platform in its high-performance PC portfolio, the Snapdragon X Series, bringing industry-leading performance, multi-day battery life, and AI leadership to more of the Windows ecosystem. Additionally, Qualcomm Technologies showcased continued traction of the Snapdragon X Series, with over 60 designs in production or development and more than 100 expected by 2026. Read more here.

Snapdragon Digital Chassis continues traction with technology collaboration; Demonstrates potential of the AI-powered vehicle

Qualcomm Technologies is expanding its automotive collaborations, by working with Alps Alpine, Amazon, Leapmotor, Mahindra, Hyundai Mobis, and Royal Enfield, who look to Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions to drive AI-powered in-cabin and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Qualcomm Technologies also announces continued traction for its Snapdragon Elite-tier platforms for automotive, highlighting its work with Desay, Garmin, and Panasonic Automotive for Snapdragon Cockpit Elite. Throughout the show, Qualcomm Technologies will highlight its holistic approach to improving driver comfort and focusing on safety with demonstrations on the potential of the convergence of AI, multimodal contextual awareness, and cloud-based services. Attendees will also get a first glimpse of the Snapdragon Ride Platform with integrated automated driving software stack and system definition.

Qualcomm Technologies showcases Smart Home 2.0

The Company showcased new AI chatbots integrated into appliances, advanced smart TVs, humanoid robots, and more. Qualcomm Technologies envisions 2025 as the start of “Smart Home 2.0,” with significant advancements coming from the integration of generative AI into products at the edge. The company featured devices with high-powered processors capable of handling complex AI tasks independently, enhancing user interaction and device functionality. Read more here.

Qualcomm Technologies unveils next evolution of Qualcomm Aware Platform

The Company announced the next evolution of the Qualcomm Aware™ Platform, a cloud-based service that empowers enterprises to equip their devices with location, visibility, and monitoring capabilities to enable the development of IoT solutions that meet specific needs and challenges of consumers and businesses across a wide range of industries, including logistics, retail, energy, smart home, robotics and more. Read more here.

Qualcomm Technologies introduces AI On-Premises Solution and Inference Suite for enterprises and industrial verticals

The Company announced Qualcomm® AI On-Prem Appliance Solution, designed to run generative AI inference and computer vision on dedicated on-premises hardware, and Qualcomm® AI Inference Suite, a set of software and services for AI inferencing spanning across on-premises solutions and cloud deployments. The combination of these new offerings allows for small and medium businesses, enterprises and industrial organizations to run custom and off-the-shelf AI applications on their premises, including generative workloads. Running AI inference on premises can deliver significant savings in operational costs and overall total cost of ownership, compared to the cost of renting third-party AI infrastructure. Read more here.

