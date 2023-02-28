Qt selected by General Motors for prominent role in software-defined vehicle development

Qt Group has entered a supplier agreement with General Motors (GM) as the automaker transitions toward software-defined vehicles

Qt Group has entered a supplier agreement with General Motors (GM) as the automaker transitions toward software-defined vehicles. Qt’s cross-platform Human Machine Interface (HMI) development tools and framework will equip GM with tools that make it possible for the company to design and develop once, and test and deploy everywhere, across different brands and configurations.

Qt’s full software development portfolio – from Qt Design Studio and Qt Development tools and framework to the Qt Quality Assurance tools – aims to improve efficiency, freeing up developers’ time to create value-adding features and bring products to market more quickly. GM will have access to Qt’s fully customizable cross-platform design capabilities, bridge tooling, performance-optimized real-time 2D and 3D graphics, and reusable code. By selecting Qt, GM is looking to achieve its ambitions to transform the in-vehicle user experience (UX) and connect customers’ digital lives, providing drivers and passengers with an enhanced in-cabin experience that can be conveniently modified and updated while limiting the need to purchase new or additional hardware.

“This collaboration strengthens Qt’s position as a market leader in advanced UX design and development,” said Juha Varelius, CEO at Qt Group. “GM’s plans for its vehicles aim to redefine the future of the automotive industry. Software-defined vehicles will mark a turning point in the experiences that auto manufacturers are able to offer their customers.”

GM’s software-defined vehicle strategy includes the launch of the Ultifi software platform later in 2023, allowing for frequent over-the-air software updates and additional benefits. Qt’s expected contribution to future generations of Ultifi will help GM to do this at scale with flexibility and efficiency for different brands and products.

SOURCE: Qt