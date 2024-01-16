Qt Group and Infineon collaborate on graphical user interface for microcontrollers

Qt Group has today announced it is bringing its lightweight and high-performance graphics framework to microcontrollers (MCU) at Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductors

Qt Group has today announced it is bringing its lightweight and high-performance graphics framework to microcontrollers (MCU) at Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductors. Infineon’s graphics-enabled TRAVEO™ T2G Cluster microcontrollers are now available with Qt’s graphics solution and its easy-to-use developer toolkit for building graphical user interfaces (GUI).

Modern microcontrollers are essentially tiny standalone computers with rich graphical capabilities allowing for compact designs, cost savings, and reduced power consumption. They are increasingly used for applications requiring instant boot-up, low physical footprint, and cost-efficient real-time processing – making them the perfect fit for use cases like instrument clusters on automotive vehicles, two-wheelers, construction equipment, as well as industrial and medical applications, and more.

Infineon’s TRAVEO™ T2G MCUs address all these use cases, with TRAVEO™ T2G Cluster family supporting graphical user interfaces sporting high framerate and up-to-full HD resolution. By integrating Qt’s graphical solution directly into Infineon’s MCUs, Infineon can now deliver its smart rendering technology with the following key advantages:

Up to 5x more efficient memory usage vs. the average usage in the market.

vs. the average usage in the market. Up to 2x faster boot time vs. average boot times in the market

vs. average boot times in the market Up to 50% shorter time to market, from design to production with Qt for MCUs

“Today’s global semiconductor market is fiercely competitive,” says Toni Paila, Director, Qt for MCUs at Qt Group. “Manufacturers globally are constantly looking for ways to get their products out to market as fast as possible. The proof of this is development cycles for microcontrollers worldwide continuously becoming shorter. But even with shorter timeframes, the demand for greater fluidity and fidelity in graphical displays is higher than ever. Regardless of whether we’re talking about devices in automotive, healthcare or industrial automation, the UIs must feel responsive, boasting quality animations without the lag.”

Toni Paila adds, “These MCUs don’t typically ship with built-in advanced graphics tooling straight out of the box. We’re very proud to say that we’ve helped Infineon achieve just that, helping device makers achieve unrivaled user experiences with a low-memory footprint on their MCUs.” It will greatly empower designers with the freedom to build the GUIs that were previously unimaginable due to resource constraints.”

Infineon is shaping the future of mobility by enabling clean, safe and smart cars. The company’s products and solutions drive the decarbonization and digitalization of vehicles – making green, smart mobility a reality. Infineon’s automotive portfolio integrates sensors, microcontrollers, high-performance memory for specific applications, power semiconductors and components for human-machine interaction and vehicle connectivity. The combination of Infineon’s TRAVEO™ T2G Cluster microcontroller products bundled with Qt’s highly advanced graphical libraries is available now directly via Infineon and also through its distribution partners.

“With their efficient design and development workflow, not to mention over 30 years’ production history across verticals, Qt’s technology has delivered us the tools to develop and deploy UI applications more seamlessly than ever, says Ralf Ködel, Vice President Microcontrollers at Infineon Technologies AG. “Bringing all those efficiencies and productivity gains from Qt tooling to our microcontrollers means our customers’ will be able to cut their time to market in half – from product design to production.”

A live demonstration of Qt for MCUs on Infineon TRAVEO™ T2G will be showcased at Qt Group’s booth at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg from April 9 to 11 in Hall 4, Stand 4-258.

SOURCE: Qt Group