Qover launches omnichannel insurance platform for BMW and MINI in Ireland

Qover, a leading insurtech company, has partnered with BMW and MINI to introduce a comprehensive motor vehicle insurance solution tailored for the Irish market

This solution meets customers where they are, providing a seamless omnichannel approach to motor vehicle insurance that blends digital convenience with strong retailer engagement. Whether online or at a retailer, insurance is present at every step of the purchase journey – the partnership allows customers in Ireland to easily request a quote, sign up, and manage their policies online or with customer care support.

Key features of the program include:

Repairs with approved parts: guaranteed access to approved bodyshop repairs in Ireland and use of genuine BMW and MINI original parts for all repairs.

Full flexibility: designed to give drivers peace of mind and the flexibility to manage their policy online, where they can modify or cancel their cover anytime.

Tailored coverage: for a range of vehicles, including pure electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids, with battery cover and charging cables.‍

Having launched in just a few months, Qover has become one of the first insurance providers to support an embedded solution for premium automotive brands in Ireland.

Commenting on the launch, Quentin Colmant, CEO & Co-founder of Qover, said: “This program showcases how embedded insurance transforms both customer experience and retailer engagement. By creating a seamless omnichannel journey, we’re meeting customers where they are while empowering retailers with digital tools. We’re proud to bring our technology to support BMW and MINI customers in Ireland, establishing one of the first embedded insurance solutions for premium automotive brands in this market.”

The partnership is supported by Wakam, a B2B2C insurer specialised in creating tailored insurance solutions for its distribution partners. This launch marks just the beginning of a multi-party collaboration.

Catherine Charrier-Leflaive, CEO of Wakam Group said: “We’re proud to support Qover with our embedded insurance expertise and technologies. Together, we’re enabling a new era of personalised insurance, giving BMW and MINI drivers in Ireland access to trusted protection in a simple and efficient way.”

Qover and Wakam will continue to work with BMW and MINI to monitor the program and make further enhancements based on evolving customer needs.

SOURCE: Qover