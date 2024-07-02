Pure driving enjoyment: northern Spain in the Audi Q6 e-tron

Axles kinematically refined, control systems and steering precisely tuned to ensure driving dynamics typical of the brand

The road climbs steeply for around 150 meters, followed by a hairpin bend that requires precise steering. The fluid combination of bends that follows is pure joy: their sometimes challenging profile makes the roads between Bilbao and San Sebastián ideal for experiencing the character of the new Audi Q6 e-tron3. The agility of the electric SUV, due in part to the precise and sporty steering and the harmonious power delivery of the electric motors, comes into its own on the roads in northern Spain. The suspension, tuned in line with the Audi DNA, offers comfort but also conveys a sporty dynamism – especially in the Audi SQ6 e-tron4. The diverse routes with their differences in altitude and going through towns enable drivers to experience the high recuperation power of up to 220 kW in an impressive way. Just like the sophisticated thermal management system, this contributes significantly to the efficiency of the first model on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

Optimized driving dynamics

The kinematically refined axles of the Audi Q6 e-tron3 provide true driving dynamics. The result: noticeably more agility and improved steering behavior. The completely redesigned front axle has a significant influence on the driving dynamics. For the first time in an Audi, the control arms are arranged in front of the suspension arms. The steering is now rigidly bolted to the subframe. In conjunction with the new front axle, new software modules provide the driver with significantly improved feedback on the current driving and road conditions at all times via the steering wheel and support the agility of the vehicle.

The rear-biased drivetrain with highly variable all-wheel drive distribution further enhances the driving dynamics of the electric SUV. Most of the systems and components belonging to the chassis of the Q6 e-tron model series are new developments. Components such as the suspension, steering, and drivetrain as well as braking and control systems are tuned in line with the Audi DNA to create a high level of emotionality and the premium experience typical of Audi. Balanced, solid, controlled, connected, precise, and effortless – this is how the typical Audi driving experience can be characterized.

Depending on the chosen drive select mode, the driving characteristics change noticeably. Thanks to automatic control of the ride height and damping, the spread ranges from excellent ride comfort to pronounced sportiness.

Powerful motors ensure sporty performance

The electric motors installed in the Q6 e-tron models ensure that the route profiles in the area around Bilbao and San Sebastián are a real pleasure. The Audi Q6 e-tron quattro3 and the SQ6 e-tron4 have a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle and an asynchronous motor (ASM) on the front axle. The motors in the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro3 provide a combined output of 285 kW (387 hp). The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds (power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 19.6-17.0; CO2 emissions in g/km combined: 0; CO2 class: A). One focus during the development of the new electric motors for the PPE was on optimizing the overall system and efficiency. In total, the efficiency measures relating to the new electric motors and the newly developed lithium-ion battery generate around 40 kilometers of extra range compared to the previous electric model portfolio. In the Audi Q6 e-tron quattro3, this is enough for up to 625 kilometers. The range of the S model is up to 598 kilometers. The SQ6 e-tron (power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 18.4-17.5; CO2 emissions in g/km combined: 0; CO2 class A) generates a maximum of 380 kW (516 hp) in launch control mode and reaches the 100 km/h mark in just 4.3 seconds. The sporty driving experience in the electric SUV is emotionally emphasized by the e-tron Sportsound. The digitally generated, tailor-made soundscape, which is also transmitted to the outside via an exterior loudspeaker in the rear, varies depending on the speed and the chosen Audi drive select mode. In efficiency and comfort modes, the e-tron sports sound is discreet and enables almost silent driving. The sound is correspondingly sporty in dynamic mode.

More efficiency: interplay between recuperation and friction brake

The various recuperation levels can be felt and experienced particularly well on varied routes. As is typical for Audi, there is the option of two-stage coasting recuperation (regenerative braking), adjustable via the paddles on the steering wheel. Sailing is also possible. Here, the electric SUV rolls freely, without additional drag, when the foot is taken off the accelerator. Another option available in the Audi Q6 e-tron model series is drive mode “B”, which comes very close to what is colloquially called the “one-pedal feeling”. When developing the energy regeneration by the electric motors, Audi placed a particular focus on increasing maximum efficiency and availability during blending when coming to a stop at low speeds. In the Audi Q6 e-tron3, around 95 percent of all everyday braking can be handled through recuperation. Under ideal conditions, the

Audi Q6 e-tron3 recuperates at up to 220 kW. As soon as the driver presses the brake pedal, the first step is regenerative braking on the rear axle. If the driver brakes harder, recouperation via the front axle also kicks in. If the brake pedal is applied even harder, the front friction brakes are added first. If the braking power is increased further, up to and including the use of ABS, the rear friction brakes provide support.

Thermal management ensures efficient energy flow

The 800-volt architecture and highly developed thermal management are key to the charging performance, efficiency with low average energy consumption, and high reproducibility of the driving performance of the Q6 e-tron model series. They enable charging with up to 270 kW. The predictive thermal management uses data from the departure timer, usage behavior, route progression, or navigation, including active route guidance with charging stop planning. In addition, the PPE’s thermal management system allows the high-voltage battery to be post-conditioned and continuously conditioned. The cell chemistry of the newly developed lithium-ion battery with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh (94.9 kWh net) has been optimized to be able to charge at up to 270 kW during DC charging. Audi has succeeded in achieving an optimum balance between energy density and charging performance. The cells have a significantly reduced cobalt content and lower resistances for the best possible charging performance. With a state of charge (SoC) of around ten percent, just ten minutes at a fast-charging station are enough to recharge enough energy for up to 255 kilometers of with a maximum charging power of 270 kW when DC charging under ideal conditions. It only takes 21 minutes to charge the HV battery from an SoC of ten percent to 80 percent.

Clear the stage for the new display and operating concept

The new Digital Stage with the 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch MMI touch display provides all information about the vehicle and the route. As an option, the 10.9-inch MMI passenger display complements the digital stage. One of the technical highlights is the second-generation augmented reality head-up display (AR HuD). The display reflects a large, tilted image plane across the windshield towards the driver and shows relevant information such as speed, traffic signs, assistance systems, and navigation symbols. The image plane is tilted forwards to enhance the augmented reality impression. The focus of the human eye moves with it. This process and the large virtual image distance create the impression that the elements shown are floating at a distance of up to 200 meters and interact directly with objects in the environment. The displays, such as navigation instructions, driver assistance system displays or music tracks, can be quickly captured without irritating or distracting the driver. They are particularly helpful in poor visibility conditions.

SOURCE: Audi