PSA Retail has confidence in the future and relies on youth employment

A dynamic youth employment policy

As part of the group’s proactive Human resources policy, PSA Retail aims to maintain a high level of youth employment. 9 % of the total workforce (11% in France) corresponds to apprenticing contracts (Ecole-Emploi). 830 apprentices aged 16 to 23 are currently enrolled in the workforce, of which almost 500 are in France.

The contracts offered in this framework are two-year contracts for BTS graduates and one-year contracts for the other categories of graduates: pro bins, CQP (Certificat de Qualification Professionnelle) and CAP (Certificate d’Aptitude Professionnelle). These youth employments can lead to a permanent contract, with a transformation rate of around 50%.

PSA Retail France takes the lead of EMAPSA, Ecole des Métiers de l’Automobile PSA

Since October 1st, 2020, PSA Retail France has taken over the management of EMAPSA, Ecole des Métiers de l’Automobile PSA, which is henceforth lead by Guillaume Faurie, Director of Human Resources at PSA Retail France. In partnership with Education Nationale through some fifty schools throughout France, this school trains nearly 600 students in the automotive aftermarket trades (including about twenty more specifically on the plant retouching and maintenance trades). The courses followed range from Bac Pro to BTS and allow PSA certification after internships in the brands’ sales points, further guarantee of greater employability in the labour market at the end of school.

This new Direction, which EMAPSA has taken with PSA Retail, intends to bring together the expertise of the network trades and the world of vocational education to support the strong needs of the automotive sector both in quantity and in quality (digitalization, energy transformation).

Digital tools to seduce “digital natives”

Since October 1st PSA Retail has created a “Welcome to the Jungle” page and becomes the first automotive distribution group on this support.

With 1 million unique visitors per month, “Welcome to the Jungle” is a reference employment media that will allow targeting more specifically the 20-35 years old and in particular digital profiles for the future jobs who are in creation or in transformation: websellers, videocheckers…

This showcase also allows to communicate HR values, CSR policy (Corporate Social Responsibility) and above all to highlight employees through video portraits.

Guillaume Faurie, Director of Human Resources at PSA Retail France says:

“Through a youth employment policy supported, by the development and outreach that we want to give to l’Ecole des Métiers de l’Automobile PSA and by an avant-garde presence on the digital media of influence, PSA Retail confirms its start-up spirit backed by a large automotive group. Our network has all the human and technical means to ensure its future and buttress the transformation of its increasingly digital and greener professions.”

SOURCE: PSA Group