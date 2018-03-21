PSA Group invests in valenciennes to produce automatic transmission under Aisin AW license

To meet the increasing demand of automatic gearboxes, PSA Group has entered into a license agreement with Aisin AW in order to produce the EAT6 gearbox in France. Until now this gearbox was manufactured by Aisin and imported from Japan.

The competitiveness of the Valenciennes production plant, combined with its recognized know-how in the industrialization and production of gearboxes, have enabled PSA Group to invest in a new machining and assembly plant to produce these 6-speed automatic gearboxes, which equip the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS flagship models, as well as the Opel and Vauxhall models produced on the Group’s platforms.

The combination of the recognized skills of the Valenciennes production plant and the technological leadership of Aisin AW, will ensure the highest level of quality and performance of these 6-speed (EAT6) automatic gearboxes.

The investment made in Valenciennes is part of PSA’s strategy of doubling the sales volume of models equipped with automatic gearboxes, thanks to a top level technology that meets the expectations of its customers.

« After 15 years of perfect partnership in the development and supply of automatic transmissions, this license production agreement in France contributes to strengthen the strategic relationship between Aisin AW and PSA Group » confirmed Yannick Bézard, Executive Vice President Purchasing for PSA Group.

