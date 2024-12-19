Protect, accelerate, transform: Renault Group signs a three-year trade union agreement

Renault Group in France and the trade unions CFE-CGC and CFDT signed a new three-year social agreement today, December 19, for the period 2025-2027

Following the three-year ‘Re-Nouveau France’ agreement (2022-2024), which focused on anchoring value-creating activities in France, Renault Group in France and the two representative trade unions, CFE-CGC and CFDT, have today concluded a new multi-year social agreement for the period 2025-2027. Built around four main themes, this new social framework introduces measures that promote a more agile and efficient working organization, while strengthening employee social protection and skills development.

“Establishing a protective and responsible framework with our social partners demonstrates our deep commitment to protecting our employees and transforming the company, especially in an industrial context that is now constantly evolving. This agreement will allow us to ensure social protection for our employees while ensuring sustainable performance in the face of increased sector competition, in order to build a lasting future for our company,” says François Roger, Chief People, Workplace, Organization Officer, Renault Group.

“Throughout the negotiations, we engaged in a rich and constructive dialogue with the trade unions to co-create an agreement tailored to the challenges of today and tomorrow. I am convinced that sustainable performance can only be achieved if it is accompanied by social protection. By combining these two dimensions, we are building, with our partners, a modern and supportive framework for all the Group’s employees in France, says Maximilien Fleury, Director of Human Resources France, Renault Group

Commitment to employees: social protection, better access to healthcare, purchasing power

Renault Group chooses to strengthen employee protection while preserving their purchasing power.

Protect employees against activity fluctuations with a solidarity mechanism guaranteeing 100% net salary maintenance in case of partial activity and all social benefits (leave, working time reduction days – RTT, profit-sharing). This measure will be applied retroactively to the date the negotiations began.

with a solidarity mechanism guaranteeing 100% net salary maintenance in case of partial activity and all social benefits (leave, working time reduction days – RTT, profit-sharing). This measure will be applied retroactively to the date the negotiations began. Deploy OneHealth, a comprehensive health and wellness program to provide equitable access to quality care. Designed around four commitments (act, prevent, protect, and support), this initiative offers a holistic and complete care pathway, with free check-ups organized and fully funded by the company, a digital platform, a network of health professionals close to the workplace, teleconsultations and advice, and 24/7 psychological assistance. Free for employees, some services are also accessible to their household members.

a comprehensive health and wellness program to provide equitable access to quality care. Designed around four commitments (act, prevent, protect, and support), this initiative offers a holistic and complete care pathway, with a digital platform, a network of health professionals close to the workplace, teleconsultations and advice, and 24/7 psychological assistance. Free for employees, some services are also accessible to their household members. Improve the health insurance by increasing the guarantees and level of protection, without any increase for employees. The company will cover 100% of the additional costs related to these improvements, thus offering enhanced health coverage.

Investing in the future: skills development, job observatory, generation contract

With the Renaulution strategic plan, Renault Group continues to become more agile and adapt to new value chains. To address the challenges of constant innovation and skills development in emerging professions, several initiatives have been introduced in this agreement:

Establish job observatories to provide visibility on the evolution of jobs and skills in each entity in line with the Group’s organization.

in each entity in line with the Group’s organization. Adopt standard tools for all entities in France, deployable according to needs: internal mobility, industrial career paths, recruitment, and workforce adjustment.

deployable according to needs: internal mobility, industrial career paths, recruitment, and workforce adjustment. Deploy tools, processes, and methods for managing career paths for non-manager employees in manufacturing and logistics roles.

in manufacturing and logistics roles. Propose an ambitious generation contract to give junior employees a chance and consider the aspirations of seniors employees.

Through the generation contract, Renault Group:

plans to hire 250 young people on permanent contracts via the Graduate Program,

on permanent contracts via the aims to achieve 5% of apprentices with enhanced parity (50% women),

increases remuneration for interns and apprentices,

increases the minimum hiring thresholds for young managers and non-managers.

For seniors, the company intends to implement additional measures:

Strengthen skills development with 8 days of leave dedicated to training and a specific system for knowledge transfer, including a work organization where all or part of the time is devoted to this activity,

dedicated to training and a specific system for knowledge transfer, including a work organization where all or part of the time is devoted to this activity, Facilitate the transition to retirement, going beyond the existing legal framework, with the implementation of: An abundant retirement, 2 years before retirement, with full maintenance of retirement contributions and 100% of the retirement departure allowance, An annualized retirement 1 year before retirement, allowing a transition to part-time work at 50%, granted by right, This agreement also offers the possibility of receiving part of the retirement departure allowance in advance, to finance a career end, Some employees may be affected by long-term medical restrictions recognized by a public organization. For these situations, Renault Group offers a career end adjustment system three years before full retirement rights, with an annual compensation equivalent to 72% of the average salary and full maintenance of retirement contributions, Finally, personalized support from external experts and an additional 6 rest days dedicated to administrative preparation are offered.

going beyond the existing legal framework, with the implementation of:

Adapting the organization: more flexibility and agility to stay competitive

In a dynamic, evolving, and highly competitive automotive industry, the speed of decision-making and the ability to innovate are becoming even more crucial. Renault Group has therefore chosen to implement measures aimed at enhancing its agility and performance:

Adapt the remote working system [1] while maintaining the benefits of hybrid work, with a formula based on 2 days of remote per week, supplemented by an allowance of 35 days per year, which can be used without exceeding a total of 3 days of telework per week. Specific adjustments are also possible for both professional reasons (project milestones, audits, etc.) and personal reasons (medical situation, caregivers, etc.).

while maintaining the benefits of hybrid work, with a formula based supplemented by an allowance which can be used without exceeding a total of 3 days of telework per week. Specific adjustments are also possible for both professional reasons (project milestones, audits, etc.) and personal reasons (medical situation, caregivers, etc.). Adjust the working hours for managers through a new method of acquiring seniority days and rest days. Additionally, during peak periods, employees will benefit from a 10% to 15% increase for days worked beyond the annual quota. The managers will also have the possibility to monetize work sessions on Saturdays or public holidays.

Engage employees in performance and success

The success and performance of the company being the result of the work of all employees, Renault Group already has several value-sharing mechanisms in place in which:

Profit-sharing and participation at the Group and establishment levels, to reward collective performance,

Employee share ownership plan, whose third edition was launched this year, with approximately 5.74% of Renault SA’s capital held by employees.

With the new agreement, several additional value-sharing mechanisms complement those already in place:

Payment of bonuses to employees, based on the Group’s profit growth, according to defined thresholds.

based on the Group’s profit growth, according to defined thresholds. Extension of the PERECO scheme to all Group employees in France, offering them particularly advantageous mechanisms.

[1] These measures will come into effect from September 1, 2025, to allow employees a transition period to organize as needed.

SOURCE: Renault Group