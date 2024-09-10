Promoting practical achievements: China-Africa Cooperation Forum accelerates GWM’s expansion in Africa

On the afternoon of September 6th, the China-Africa Cooperation Forum Summit was held in Beijing

On the afternoon of September 6th, the China-Africa Cooperation Forum Summit was held in Beijing. Leveraging the opportunities presented by the forum, GWM actively promoted practical outcomes. During the forum, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with leading enterprises from various industries and had an in-depth discussion with GWM Chairman Jack Wei regarding investment plans in Egypt. Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and Minister of Transport, Serigne Gueye Diop, also met with GWM representatives. In the presence of both the Senegalese President and Minister of Transport, GWM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Senegalese distributor CCBM to build a KD factory in Senegal.

Prime Minister Madbouly praised GWM’s achievements in Egypt and welcomed the company to bring more advanced new energy, intelligent, and globalized products to the country. He expressed hope that GWM would continue to strengthen investment and cooperation in Egypt, boosting the automotive industry in both China and Egypt.

GWM Chairman Jack Wei said, “The Egyptian government is accelerating its energy transition efforts, which is critical for both social and automotive investment environments. GWM and Egypt share common goals. Based on local market demand and the government’s vision for transitioning to new energy, GWM aims to provide Egyptian customers with a new product and service experience.”

After the meeting, Jack Wei accompanied Prime Minister Madbouly on a test drive of the brand-new WEY 07 and the extended executive version of the WEY 80. The Prime Minister was highly impressed by the intelligent, new energy, and high-value products of GWM.

Additionally, during the forum, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Minister of Transport Serigne Gueye Diop met with representatives from GWM. Both sides discussed Senegal’s national automotive industry development strategy. The President expressed his support for GWM’s growth in Senegal. In the presence of the Senegalese President and Minister of Transport, GWM and Senegalese distributor CCBM signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a KD factory in Senegal, laying the foundation for GWM’s localization strategy in the country. The company will introduce advanced technologies and management expertise, continuously enhancing localization and supporting the development of the local automotive industry.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye expressed his appreciation for GWM’s global development and long-term business philosophy. He pledged to create various conveniences to support the company’s long-term growth in Senegal and looked forward to GWM bringing more quality products to the local people and benefiting the local community through continued investment.

The China-Africa Cooperation Forum, founded in 2000, is a collective dialogue mechanism based on equality and mutual benefit between China and African countries. The 2024 Forum Summit, themed “Working Together to Advance Modernization and Build a High-level China-Africa Community of Shared Future,” aims to strengthen friendships, discuss cooperation, and explore future opportunities.

As a crucial part of GWM’s global strategy, the African market is full of opportunities. Upholding high-quality development, GWM has built a strong market reputation in Africa over the past 17 years. As the market transitions toward new energy and intelligent technologies, GWM is gradually advancing local production and expanding its ecosystem overseas. With a commitment to long-term global development, GWM is accelerating its African market expansion, adhering to a strategy of providing a full range of products across all categories, powertrains, and levels to meet diverse user needs.

SOURCE: GWM