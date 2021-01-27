Professor Gerry McGovern OBE appointed to Jaguar Land Rover Board of Management

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré today announced the appointment of Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Creative Officer to the Board of Management.

In October 2020 McGovern was appointed to the new executive position of Jaguar Land Rover Chief Creative Officer, signalling the vital importance of Design leadership to Jaguar Land Rover’s future.

As Jaguar Land Rover continues to transform its business at pace and redefine its strategic direction, this crucial addition to the boardroom further emphasises the vital importance of creativity to the ongoing prosperity of Jaguar Land Rover.

Gerry’s expanded Chief Creative Officer accountabilities include leadership of the Design functions of both Jaguar and Land Rover, enhancing and developing the character, distinction and personality of each with his usual passion and energy. Also, to continue to elevate and protect our two great brands, Gerry’s role will now include creative direction across all of Jaguar and Land Rover’s global visual communications, ensuring a consistent look and feel, befitting each of their distinctive characters. Gerry’s innovative and pioneering approach will continue to influence and inspire us all, as well as enriching the experience of customers around the world. THIERRY BOLLORÉ

JAGUAR LAND ROVER CEO

McGovern is a critically acclaimed figure in the world of Design and his role in the transformation of Land Rover cannot be overstated. From the 2010 ground-breaking Range

Rover Evoque to the compelling Land Rover Defender, McGovern has defined and delivered a whole new generation of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender vehicles.

In his new role McGovern’s recognised creative mindset along with his business acumen will also take on the curation of the Jaguar brand with a remit to redefine its future.

It is an honour to be appointed to the Jaguar Land Rover Board of Management, and to be given the opportunity to lead my team in the creative reimagining of Jaguar as well as continuing the transformation of Land Rover. I remain convinced of Design’s true value to build brand equity while ultimately enriching the lives of our customers. PROFESSOR GERRY MCGOVERN OBE

JAGUAR LAND ROVER CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover