Production, sales and export results in February, 2019

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2019.

Production in Japan for the month of February 2019 experienced a year-on-year increase for the eighth consecutive month (since July 2018).

Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since December 2018).

Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in two months (since December 2018).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Honda