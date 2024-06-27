Production of the new Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon begins in Martorell as the next step in the factory’s historic transformation

The Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon have been designed and developed at Martorell. The start of production of both models represents a further step in the ongoing transformation of the facilities. The production line of the two models has an impact on more than 4,000 jobs, one third of the approximately 12,000 employees currently at the production facilities.

“We are working to transform and enhance our factory, integrating the most advanced technologies in its manufacturing and structural processes”, said Markus Haupt, Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics at Cupra. “Martorell is the third largest factory in terms of production volume of the Volkswagen Group in Europe, and we will keep growing with new models, but also through the implementation of smart technology and artificial intelligence,”he added.

Inaugurated in 1993, SEAT S.A.’s factory in Martorell has been central in the company’s success. The installations have a surface of 2.8 million m2 (400 football pitches) and have produced more than 12 million vehicles of 45 different model that have been exported to more than 70 countries around the world.

2023 was a key year for Martorell, which not only celebrated its 30-year anniversary, but also grew its production 21% to reach 443.443 vehicles. The company started the installation of the Volkswagen Group’s first 100% electric paint drying oven in Martorell, which has recently come into operation. The company has also developed top-tier digitalized tools and systems to guarantee the highest quality of its products, innovations directly benefiting the production of Cupra’s brand new models.

“This is a key moment for our Martorell plant. Together we are driving the transformation of the factory to ensure the launch of the first 100% electric models while continuing to produce combustion and electrified vehicles”,said Jose Arreche, Director of the Martorell plant.

The current transformation of SEAT S.A.’s factory in Martorell towards electrification is a key part of the company’s goal of turning Spain into a hub for electric mobility in Europe. SEAT S.A. is leading the cluster of the Volkswagen Group’s electric urban car family, which will democratise access to electric cars. By the end of 2025, the 100% electric Cupra Raval will roll off Martorell’s production line. Over the following months, the Volkswagen ID 2.all will also be produced in this plant. This summer, the company will move the entire production of the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Arona to another assembly line in Martorell to prepare a new line for electric cars at the factory. The transformation that SEAT S.A. has set in motion also has a direct effect on the company on an industrial, organisational and cultural level.

