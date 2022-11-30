Production anniversary: 20 years of Unimog production in Wörth

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth is celebrating a special anniversary: the Unimog has been produced here for 20 years

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth is celebrating a special anniversary: the Unimog has been produced here for 20 years. After the vehicle had been manufactured at the sister plant in Gaggenau for many years, production of the universal engine-powered machine moved from Gaggenau to the Wörth plant in 2002. As a so-called special truck for particularly challenging tasks, the Unimog has since been produced in the largest plant for Mercedes-Benz trucks with a high proportion of manual assembly, which allows a particularly high degree of flexibility in the processes.

To this day, the Unimog is still associated with the Gaggenau plant, where it was produced for over 50 years. The Unimog-specific portal axles, transmissions and numerous other components are still manufactured in Gaggenau. Today, the Unimog Museum is also located near the former production site. Since the start of production in 1951, over 370,000 Unimogs have rolled off the production lines at the Gaggenau and Wörth plants.

Customers use their Unimog models in more diverse ways than almost any other vehicle. For example, this all-rounder among commercial vehicles clears snow from the tracks and tows away broken-down trains for public transport companies, it is used to maintain green areas and as an ambulance in the most difficult terrain. By climbing the world’s highest volcano, the Unimog also holds the world altitude record for wheeled vehicles. Its popularity and reliability is also underlined by the readers’ choice of the OFF ROAD magazine: For the 18th time in a row, the Unimog was chosen as “Off-road vehicle of the year” this year.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck