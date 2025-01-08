PPG, BYD recognized at 2024 International CMF Design Awards

PPG today announced that it was awarded a Supreme Gold Award jointly with automaker BYD at the recent 2024 International CMF Design Awards in Shenzhen, China

PPG today announced that it was awarded a Supreme Gold Award jointly with automaker BYD at the recent 2024 International CMF Design Awards in Shenzhen, China. The award recognizes the color Argyle Purple, which features an optical effect that creates the illusion of liquid metal. The color is featured on BYD’s Yangwang U9 electric super coupe, the fastest Chinese production car.

Argyle Purple was chosen from 3,000 competing designs, earning high marks for its innovation and commercial appeal. It is the first time this optical effect has been applied to automotive coatings on a mass scale and demonstrates the successful integration of the optical technology with PPG’s advanced AQUACRON® PWB premium waterborne basecoat coating.

Cindy Li, PPG senior color styling manager, Asia, Automotive Coatings, received the award alongside Luo Zhizhi, BYD senior manager, automotive color and fabric design. It is the first collaboration between BYD and a supplier in which joint efforts in styling, technology and application development have led to significant industry recognition.

“At PPG, we are dedicated to advancing the possibilities for vehicle design and manufacturing, not only in China but globally, through continuous technological innovation and a deep understanding of market and consumer needs,” said Li. “That commitment to innovation and excellence is exemplified by Argyle Purple, which showcases advanced color science and application technology while also aligning with PPG’s 2025 Color of the Year, Purple Basil.”

Established in 2017, the International CMF Design Awards focuses on color, material and finish (CMF) innovation. The annual awards recognize outstanding contributions to the automotive and other industries, emphasizing the critical role of comprehensive design elements in product development.

