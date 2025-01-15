Poznań, Poland expands its fleet of electric Solaris buses

The city of Poznań in the western region of Poland is once again investing in zero-emission public transport

The city of Poznań in the western region of Poland is once again investing in zero-emission public transport. On 13 January this year, MPK Poznań and manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach have signed a contract to purchase 9 articulated electric buses, with an option to expand the order by an additional 8 vehicles. The final order covers a total of 17 Solaris Urbino electric articulated buses. MPK Poznań already operates more than 300 Solaris buses, including 58 electric and 25 hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Representatives of MPK Poznań, the city’s public operator, and Solaris Bus & Coach have signed a contract for the delivery of 17 articulated electric buses, each 18 meters long. The delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Each 17 ordered articulated buses will accommodate at least 110 passengers, who will enjoy a comfortable ride in modern, quiet, air-conditioned interiors. The fully emission-free drive of the Solaris Urbino electric is powered by an air-cooled asynchronous motor and next-generation Solaris High Energy batteries, known for their high energy density. This configuration ensures long driving ranges, with overnight depot charging via plug-in chargers after daily operations.

The first electric Solaris buses appeared on Poznań’s streets in 2019. Since then, MPK’s fleet has grown by 58 battery-powered Solaris buses and 25 hydrogen-powered vehicles. To date, Solaris has produced over 2,800 e-buses. Some of the largest fleets of Solaris battery buses include ATM Milan (275 Urbino electric), Unibuss Oslo (183 Urbino electric), Warsaw (152 Urbino electric), and BVG Berlin (133 Urbino electric).

SOURCE: Solaris