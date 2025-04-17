Powerful on the road: Italy’s Napolitrans relies on 70 new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin

Napolitrans, a leading company in the transport and logistics sector, has recently purchased a fleet of 70 new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabins

Napolitrans, a leading company in the transport and logistics sector, has recently purchased a fleet of 70 new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabins. This significant investment underlines Napolitrans’s commitment to innovation, quality and sustainability, values that the company has always pursued throughout its long career. The trucks will be delivered gradually over the coming months. The official handover of the first vehicle took place this April – a significant moment that was celebrated together with the long-standing partner, dealer Domenico Esposito, and representatives of Daimler Truck Italia.

High-tech meets efficiency

The new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin impresses with economical engines, intelligent driver assistance systems and aerodynamic advantages. With its futuristic cab design, Mercedes-Benz Trucks also pays tribute to the fact that aspects such as an attractive exterior and comfort in the driver’s cab also play an important role when purchasing a vehicle, in addition to efficiency and economy. This makes the vehicles the perfect choice for companies that place equal emphasis on modern equipment and efficiency.

Napolitrans: a constant commitment to quality, innovation and efficiency

For years, Napolitrans has been a reliable specialist in the transportation of fresh, ultra-fresh and frozen goods on national and international routes. The company relies on a modern fleet of vehicles and an intelligent route and delivery management system to guarantee maximum punctuality and efficiency. By using the new Actros L ProCabin models, Napolitrans is taking its transport solutions to a new level – with a focus on driver comfort, state-of-the-art technology and efficient operation.

“We are very pleased that Napolitrans has opted for our Actros L ProCabin, which represents the highest level of technology, safety, comfort, reliability and sustainability in the sector. We are proud to be a partner of a company that shares our values of innovation, safety and environmental responsibility,” said Maurizio Pompei, CEO of Daimler Truck Italia.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz