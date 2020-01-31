Positive profit warning: Qt Group Plc raises its 2019 profit guidance

According to preliminary, unaudited figures Qt Group’s operating result shows profit of some 219 thousand euros in 2019.

Qt Group has earlier (November 1, 2019) in its interim management report estimated that its operating result is expected still in 2019 to show a loss due to growth investments. The improved result is due to very successful closing of deals in the end of 2019, which resulted in significant increase of net sales during the last quarter compared to the corresponding period previous year.

Qt Group Plc will publish its 2019 Financial Statements Bulletin on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 AM. In this context, the company will provide an estimate of its earnings outlook for 2020.

