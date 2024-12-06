Porsche Retail Group plans to acquire Porsche Centre East London and South London

Porsche Retail Group (PRG) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCGB – has entered into an agreement to acquire two Porsche Centres from Lithia UK subject to regulatory approvals

Porsche Cars Great Britain is pleased to announce an exciting development to create a further integrated customer experience for the sports car manufacturer across its locations in the Greater London metropolitan area.

Porsche Retail Group – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche Cars Great Britain Limited – has entered into an agreement to acquire two Porsche Centres from Lithia UK subject to regulatory approvals. PRG intends to take over business operations in early 2025.

Porsche Centre East London and Porsche Centre South London are both recognised for their strong commitment to providing excellent levels of customer service for vehicle sales and servicing. The acquisition will see these two renowned retailers join the existing Porsche Retail Group network comprising Porsche Centre Mayfair, Porsche Centre West London, Porsche Centre Hatfield, Porsche Centre Guildford and Porsche Centre Reading.

“We are excited about the opportunity to grow our network and continue delivering exceptional service to our customers,” said Adam Flint, Managing Director of Porsche Retail Group. “We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the Porsche Retail Group family.”

In the new structure, all Centres in the Porsche Retail Group will work together making use of new retail formats to elevate the Porsche customer experience, as well as provide a more personalised customer journey. The goal is to create world class retail destinations enhanced by an innovative ecosystem which seamlessly integrates physical and digital touchpoints, to ensure an overall experience for every customer synonymous with the Porsche brand.

“London is an exciting global megacity, and we look forward to further developing the Porsche brand representation and customer experience in this important market. At the same time, we look forward to a continued strong partnership between Porsche and Lithia across the UK including the evaluation of a future growth opportunity in line with our strategic network representation plan,” said Krishan Bodhani, CEO of Porsche Cars Great Britain.

SOURCE: Porsche