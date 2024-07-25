Porsche plans a trio of powertrains for the Cayenne into the next decade

The fourth generation of the Porsche Cayenne will be all-electric

The fourth generation of the Porsche Cayenne will be all-electric. A demanding test programme for the first camouflaged prototypes is already well underway. Porsche is simultaneously moving forward with the development of its powerful hybrid and combustion engine models. Up to and beyond 2030, the successful SUV will be offered with three powertrain variants worldwide.

For more than 20 years, the Cayenne has been characterised by its ability to provide the broad range of qualities between characteristic Porsche driving performance, excellent comfort in everyday driving, and great capability when driving off-road. The future models of the SUV will seamlessly continue this success story, retaining all of the car’s familiar features. “The Cayenne has always defined the sports car in its segment. In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV,” says Blume, CEO of Porsche AG. At the same time, into the next decade our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.” The third generation of the Cayenne will be further upgraded and will continue to be offered alongside the fourth, all-electric generation.

The current Cayenne generation, which last year was given one of the most extensive product upgrades in the history of Porsche, will be further developed with major technological investment in the future. Here the developers will be focusing, among other things, on the powertrains, in particular on improving the efficiency of the V8 developed by Porsche and built at the Zuffenhausen engine plant. Extensive technical measures will ensure that the twin-turbo engine is ready to comply with future legislative requirements.

Setting new standards in the SUV segment as a development goal

Porsche is firmly committed to electromobility. “Our product strategy could enable us to deliver more than 80 per cent of our new cars fully electrified in 2030 – depending on the demand of our customers and the development of electromobility in the regions of the world,” says Blume. As a completely redeveloped and redesigned model, the fourth generation of the best-selling Cayenne is intended to significantly support the ramp-up of electromobility at Porsche.

The all-electric luxury SUV is based on a comprehensive further development of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture, “The flexibility of the PPE architecture allows us to integrate the latest technology in the fields of high-voltage systems, powertrain and chassis. We are going to utilise the potential of electrification to take the Cayenne to a completely new level in a number of ways – for instance, in driving performance,” says Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG. Alongside familiar Porsche driving characteristics, the development targets include high-capacity and stable charging, high efficiency, and a high level of comfort and everyday usability.

Millions of test kilometres to come

After an extended phase of digital development and testing, as well as the first test drives on the proving grounds of the Development Centre in Weissach, the first camouflaged prototypes of the all-electric Cayenne have already left the Porsche factory. “The real-world testing has begun, and this is one of the most important milestones of the development process,” says Michael Schätzle, Vice President Product Line Cayenne. By the launch date, prototypes will have completed several million test kilometres all over the world under extreme climatic and topographical conditions. “In this way, we ensure the durability and reliability of the hardware, the software and all the car’s functions in accordance with our high quality standards,” says Schätzle.

SOURCE: Porsche