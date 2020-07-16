Porsche opens the exhibition “Porsche – Pioneer of Electric Mobility” in Berlin

The first Taycan customer picked up their car in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen a few months ago. Now Porsche is introducing its first fully electric sports car as part of the exhibition series “Start to Drive Electric” in the capital city.

You can visit the special exhibition “Porsche – Pioneer of Electric Mobility” from Thursday, 16 July 2020 until 1 November 2020 at “DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum” at Unter den Linden in Berlin. Entry is free of charge.

The front of the communication platform is unmistakable even from the outside, framed with a red LED light, based on the light bar at the rear of the Taycan. Inside, the exhibition not only deals with topics from the world of electric mobility such as range and energy recuperation, infrastructure and charging, but also takes a good look at the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand. Sustainability, zero-impact factory, Formula E and the vision of climate-neutral mobility are other areas included in the special exhibition. “The Porsche Museum does not see itself as an institution that just preserves collections and is a guardian of the past,” explains Achim Stejskal, Head of Heritage and the Porsche Museum. “It is our mission to make the past future-proof today. It is our responsibility to safeguard awareness of the heritage of the Porsche company, its products and its philosophy, to further develop this in the future, and to embed its tradition sustainably in the company strategy.”

The visitors will see a number of cars, including a Taycan 4S, two Taycan Turbo, the endurance test car of the brand, the record car from the Nürburgring Nordschleife, as well as the Formula E display model. Further highlights: At Unter den Linden, a cutaway model of the Porsche Taycan, the Formula E race simulator, touch points with information on the milestones of electric mobility at Porsche, the Taycan cockpit, charging stations, the electric motors of the front and rear axles as well as a Carrera track await. The latter will prove especially energetic as visitors can pedal to generate electricity for the small slot cars themselves. The different experiences provide interaction between digital and analogue.

Visitors can choose between various themes in the media room “Accelerator” and can start projections. Protagonists from different sectors of Porsche who played an important role in the development of the Taycan are introduced there. They talk about their personal Taycan moment, their connection with the car, a pioneering approach and heritage of the brand, about design, sustainability, production, but also performance and adrenaline.

SOURCE: Porsche