Porsche Ibérica celebrates its anniversary with the Cuarenta Edition

To mark its 40th anniversary, the subsidiary Porsche Ibérica has unveiled the Cuarenta Edition. It features a unique combination of exterior and interior colours and finishes, as well as exclusive logos inspired by Iberian history and culture. The creation of this 911 edition brought together experts from the market Porsche Ibérica, Style Porsche and the Sonderwunsch Team in Zuffenhausen.

In 1984, Porsche transitioned from being represented in Spain by an importer to being a subsidiary, initially called Porsche España, S.A. This milestone not only reflects the brand’s strong bond with its Iberian enthusiasts but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s history. To commemorate these four decades and to honour the customers who have made them possible, Porsche is presenting an exclusive and highly individualised edition of the iconic 911. The limited market edition is distinguished by its meticulously crafted design and the exclusivity that defines contemporary Porsche luxury. With carefully selected colours, materials, and finishes, each car in this collection is a work of art in motion, compiled by Porsche Ibérica to fulfil the dreams of a small group of future owners.

“The arrival of Porsche as a subsidiary in Spain and Portugal, taking over from the importer at the time, was a turning point for the brand,” says Tomás Villén, Managing Director of Porsche Ibérica. “We are very proud of the work we have done in these forty years, and what better way to celebrate than with an exclusive model of the company’s icon, the 911, for our market. At Porsche Ibérica, we will keep one unit, which we will use and preserve as a jewel to showcase our heritage.”

Inspired by the Iberian culture and tradition

The idea behind the Cuarenta Edition was to create a 911 that would have been ordered by a Spanish or Portuguese customer 40 years ago and that is still fashionable and desirable today,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation & Classic at Porsche. “In this Sonderwunsch project, the collaboration with our Spanish and Portuguese colleagues was very creative. We learnt a lot about Iberian culture and tradition as well as anecdotes from the founding period of Porsche Ibérica in the 1980s.”

In addition to the various anniversary activities planned throughout the year, Porsche Ibérica wanted to create a special version based on the iconic 911 that would be reminiscent of the founding phase in the 1980s. Porsche Ibérica turned to the Sonderwunsch programme to begin the creation process, together with the specialists of this department. The Sonderwunsch programme takes individualisation, attention to detail and skilled craftmanship to the next level. The result is the integration of Individual design elements that go far beyond the existing catalogue for the 911.

A team travelled to Porsche’s headquarter in Zuffenhausen to create together the details for this market edition. The entire process was undertaken ahead of the launch of the new evolution of the 911. The base version chosen was the new Carrera GTS Coupé, the first new model to be marketed by the Spanish subsidiary 40 years ago. The timeless sporty style and technical sophistication of the 911 GTS were refined with selected Sonderwunsch touches to create a tailor-made concept for the Spanish and Portuguese customers.

In this second phase of the 911 series, the Carrera GTS version is equipped with the new T-Hybrid drive system. It combines an electric motor integrated into the turbocharger, a lightweight high-voltage battery, and an electric motor coupled to the eight-speed PDK gearbox. The six-cylinder boxer now has a displacement of 3.6 litres. With a system output of 398 kW (541 PS, 911 Carrera GTS: Fuel consumption* combined (WLTP) 11.0 – 10.5 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 251 – 239 g/km, CO2 class G ), it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 km/h (194 mph). Standard equipment includes rear-wheel steering, and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with 10 millimetres lower ground clearance.

The Porsche Driver Experience control concept focuses on the driver’s axis for intuitive and faster operation. Key controls have been positioned directly on or around the steering wheel. For the first time in a 911, there is a start button, naturally to the left of the steering wheel, and the instrument panel is fully digital.

Exterior Design

For the Cuarenta Edition, a bespoke exterior colour has been created: Quercusverde reminds of the very particular shade that holm oak leaves have. This green colour is characteristic of the typical landscape of Spain and Portugal, with its fields of holm oaks, oak trees, and cork oaks. Quercusverde was developed via the Paint to Sample Plus offer. Offered through Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the Paint to Sample Plus programme makes it possible to create individual colours based on customer specifications.

The Quercus tree is also used in the anniversary logo. It is hand-painted and placed on the rear lid grille of the car. Additionally, fidentifying elements include the nueveonce/Cuarenta (“911 40”) logo on the B-pillar in Cremewhite, the Porsche and 911 logo at the rear in Silver, the side window trims in Aluminium, the fender flares in stone guard film in Black Satin and the rear lights and strip in Red.

The stone guard film is a functional and stylistic nod to the popular option of 911s in the 80ies. The modern 911 Carrera GTS Cuarenta Edition brings this element back. A stone guard film was specially designed in the shape of the protective film used on a 911 back in the days as well. In Black Satin, it is placed on each Cuarenta Edition.

The wheels are RS Spyder Design in Black Satin with a rim painted in Brilliant Silver and wheel centre caps in Black Satin with Porsche crest monochrome. This is an homage to the colour combination to be found on the 911 wheels in the 1980’s.

Interior concept

The interior is designed in a two-tone Truffle Brown and Cohiba Brown leather combination. The darker brown shade is applied on the instrument panel and lower surfaces. The lighter is applied on the trim surfaces. The brown tones refer to the artisanal work of the guarnicioneros (the craftsmen who work in saddlery, which is considered nearly an art in the Iberian Peninsula).

Remarkable eye catcher and bespoke to this car is the Tartan textile on the seat centre inlays in a specially developed colour scheme: Truffle Brown, Cohiba Brown, Crayon and a nuance of Quercusverde appear in a checkered pattern.

For the Cuarenta Edition, an elegant cross-stitching is applied in Crayon and Truffle Brown along the dashboard trim and upper door panel. Cross-stitching is a highly manual process. Experts in the saddlery sew every stitch carefully by hand. The detail underlines the luxurious interior concept of the car. Adaptive Sports seats Plus (18-way) and rear seats are upholstered in Cohiba Brown leather with seat centres in the new Tartan textile. Elegant piping in Crayon is manufactured on front and rear, emphasizing the luxurious interior concept of this market edition. Front seats are additionally finished with Cuarenta embossing on the headrests.

In a subtle way, the passenger trim in leather Truffle Brown shows the high-quality embossing Cuarenta emphasizing the individualised interior. Further individualised is the storage lid on the centre console with “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” lettering embossed.

When entering the vehicle, customers will see the door sill guards in Aluminium Darksilver with customized Cuarenta lettering illuminated in Cremewhite. In addition, the individualised LED door courtesy lights display the special “Quercus tree logo” on the ground. Attention to detail can also be found on the driver’s key, which is painted in Quercusverde and features a Cuarenta lettering in Silver. It is handed over to the customer in a special two-tone Truffle Brown and Cohiba Brown leather key pouch – matching the interior. The key pouch also shows an embossing of the Quercus tree logo.

Customers will also receive an indoor car cover custom-made for the Cuarenta Edition. Executed in Quercusverde, it features a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur logo on front, Cuarenta Edition lettering on sides in Cremewhite and badge on the rear.

