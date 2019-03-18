Porsche: Evolution meets revolution

Electromobility is changing the face of Porsche from the ground up. The eighth generation of the 911, however, remains an expression of puristic sports car culture. How does a brand manage to remain true to itself by constantly reinventing itself?

It is a warm early afternoon, around 1 pm, in an inconspicuous hall in an industrial zone on the edge of Stuttgart. The windows of the building are completely covered up, the gates are carefully locked so that nobody can look in or come in without authorisation and nothing is leaked to the outside. Inside is a bewilderingly camouflaged test model of the Taycan. In 70 years of sports car history, it is the first purely battery­-powered Porsche from Zuffenhausen. At this point, only rough outlines are known about; the trade journals are outdoing each other with more or less futuristic phantom images, but one thing is clear: the Taycan will enter a completely new dimension of the Porsche brand, which traditionally draws its power from high­-performance combustion engines. A quantum leap. And, like any radical change, not without risk.

Right next to it, in the dark, the new Porsche 911 is parked – the classic which, since its première in 1963, has been engraved in the collective conciousness, whether as the absolute core, synonym or heart of the Porsche brand. A myth, with more than a million cars built, a phenomenon of contemporary, cultural, technology and design history, an automobile which is constantly new and yet so provokingly unchanged. Two worlds collide – but they have a single origin. And a common goal: to define what Porsche is in a new way. What the brand stands for. And what it means to the two men who are now circling the vehicles, busy in discussion.

August Achleitner, a lean, rather boyish­-looking 63­-year­-old, is more or less the brain of the 911. The automotive engineer has been head of the model line for 18 years; the eighth generation of the 911 will be his last. He has constantly preserved this inheritance by carefully developing it in line with the Porsche values of tradition and innovation: transition yes, radical change no. He has shaped the 911 as few others have done, although he would scarcely admit it. If you mention his role to him, his answers quickly meander towards “my team” or “my people”. “The development of the 911 is always an evolution, never a revolution”, he says. “At the same time, we have created each new generation in such a way that it will not devalue its predecessors. This explains why Porsches are so timeless.”

August Achleitner manages the 911 model line for 18 years

Stefan Weckbach, a good 20 years younger than his counterpart, oversees one of the most demanding tasks which Porsche currently has to offer. With a degree in business adminis­tration, he used to be head of the model line for the Boxster, and is now in the same function as the man behind the Taycan, a revolutionary vehicle concept with a completely new plant at the headquarters in Zuffenhausen. An additional 1,500 employees are being hired here and, in the course of the electric mobility campaign, around six billion euros will be invested. A future pact by the staff and plant management enables this feat of strength. Together, they are sending out a strong signal: the radical new Porsche – due to be presented at the end of 2019 – will be produced at the birthplace of the brand. In pointing the way to the future, it will return to its roots. Weckbach’s mission is to prove that the effort is worth it, that the brand can, at the same time, renew itself and remain true to itself. “As the first fully electrical Porsche, the Taycan has to show that it is a fully­-fledged member of the Porsche brand,” he says. “Of course, this is a great challenge – and a huge expectation, both internally and externally.”

Another reason expectations are so high is that the Taycan is to be nothing less than the pioneer of a whole series of partially or fully electrical Porsche models which will come onto the market in the next few years. According to Porsche’s plans, more than 50 % of the new vehicles sold are to have an electrical drive as early as 2025 – which is practically the day after tomorrow. Whether this will really come about will very much depend on how the Taycan and, soon afterwards, its derivative, the Cross Turismo, a lifestyle­-orientated variant with a higher utility, will prove themselves on the roads and on the market. The brand must, therefore, shed its skin and remain true to itself at the same time. It has to keep its fans excited and simultaneously gain new customers who may have no idea today that they will decide to buy a Porsche tomorrow. The brand must do one thing with­ out losing track of the other. To put it in driving terms, it must keep in its lane and pull out at the same time – at high speed.

How can such a manoeuvre be carried out without being torn apart by centrifugal forces? For August Achleitner, a substantial part of the answer lies in the new 911. With Weckbach, he is discussing the many large and small innovations which they have built into the latest 911, while at the same time protecting it against too great a desire to change. “Like the previous ones, this 911 does not dare to question its own legendary status,” in the words of an independent motor journalist. “No noise protection law in the world can silence the striking raspy voice of the artificially ventilated 3.0­-litre six-cylinder flat engine; the typical coasting rattle has prevailed over the decades just as has the high-­revving roistering; the combination of Sport Plus driving programme and activated sport exhaust bring the plaster crumbling from the ceiling of dilapidated tunnels when at full throttle and in low gear.”

In other words: despite all the innovations, the new 911 is the same as the old one too. Everything remains new. Is it, therefore, the best 911 of all time? “Of course,” Achleitner replies without hesitation. “It is, just as every generation before it has been the best to date. But we have a lot of creative engineers, designers and other clever people on board, who will be sure to have ideas this time, aswell, about what could be done even better for the next generation.”