Porsche donates 1.3 million euros to Stuttgart’s hospitals

This will help purchase 20 anaesthetic machines and 21 ventilators as well as a mobile X-ray unit, 30 syringe infusion pumps and more than 100,000 premium protective masks.

“The outstanding performance of the healthcare services in Germany has been impressively demonstrated over recent weeks. But more support is needed. We are pleased to be able to help the Klinikum Stuttgart and the Marienhospital at short notice. At Porsche, helping others is something that is deeply rooted in our culture. In this case, we are supporting the demanding work of doctors and nursing staff and ensuring the best possible care of patients,” says Andreas Haffner, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Human Resources and Social Affairs at Porsche AG.

The Klinikum Stuttgart – including the three hospitals Katharinenhospital, the hospital Bad Cannstatt and Germany’s largest children’s hospital, the Olgahospital – will receive around 810,000 euros. This will be used to purchase 20 anaesthetic machines and 21 ventilators. Additional endoscopes for intubation will also be purchased as well as a LightCycler 480. This is laboratory apparatus which is used, among other things, to detect the coronavirus in DNA samples. Dr. Alexander Hewer, the Commercial director of the Klinikum Stuttgart, is delighted with the support: “At the Klinikum Stuttgart we have more than doubled the ventilation capacity from 90 beds at the beginning of the year to over 200 in the meantime. In addition to our highly qualified staff, we are of course dependent on modern equipment. We thank Porsche AG for the generous donation. We can now also significantly expand our test capacities for detecting corona infections. Large test capacities are the prerequisite for a gradual easing of the currently applicable contact restrictions”.

Porsche is donating around 500,000 euros to the Marienhospital in Stuttgart. This amount will help to buy 15,000 FFP2 protective masks and 100,000 premium mouth and nose protective masks as well as a mobile X-ray unit. In addition, 30 syringe infusion pumps will also be purchased. These are pumps that are used to continuously inject medication into patients. Oxygen flowmeters are also on the list. The money will also be used to link the bedside machines installed at the additional intensive care beds to the patient data management system network. “All these urgently needed things will first be used to treat our coronavirus patients. However, once the coronavirus crisis is over, this equipment will also benefit people with other illnesses. We would like to thank Porsche very much for this generous and sustainable donation,” says Markus Mord, CEO of the Vinzenz von Paul Kliniken group to which the Marienhospital belongs.

SOURCE: Porsche